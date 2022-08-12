ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction

SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Bougie Dallas-based lifestyle store Saint Bernard setting up shop in San Antonio

Next month, San Antonio’s Shops at Lincoln Heights will gain an outlet of Saint Bernard, a 40-year-old “lifestyle and travel apparel” retailer that caters to deep-pocketed outdoorsy types. The Dallas-based chain specializes in wares from brands including Peter Millar, ON, Greyson, LoveShack Fancy, Faherty, Johnnie-O, Hunter Bell,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Grill this: San Antonio top city for barbecue in US, new study says

SAN ANTONIO – Texans know our state has the best barbecue in the country, and a new study just crowned San Antonio as the best barbecue city. Excellent quality, low prices and a large number of barbecue joints earned the Alamo City the top spot on the list of 15 best barbecue cities in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area

Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Storage unit on west side burglarized

SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...
KSAT 12

Restaurant Weeks kicks off Saturday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – More than 75 participating San Antonio restaurants will offer fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual Restaurant Weeks event, which runs Aug. 13-27. Participating restaurants will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner specials priced between $20 and $55, and reservations are highly recommended, according to Culinaria’s press release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

