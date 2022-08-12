Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
Escaped Arkansas inmate still on the run
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — An escaped Arkansas inmate and convicted rapist is still on the run. Authorities continue an active search for Samuel Paul Hartman, 38. Authorities believe Hartman crossed over into Tunica County, Mississippi by boat Friday afternoon. Search crews raided a trailer in an RV park on...
4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
One dead in overnight Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after falling victim to a shooting in Raleigh Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Kerwin and Battlefield Drive. Police pronounced the man dead on the scene. No suspect information was given. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manhunt continues for escaped rapist, mother and sister
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that an inmate has escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
Louisiana pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
fox8live.com
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
Persons of interest named in east Arkansas prison escape
Two named as persons of interest in Friday prison escape.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
WDSU
Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
By the numbers: How gas prices have changed in Memphis in the last week
Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week, and according to President Biden more than half of gas stations across the country are selling gas for less than $4 per gallon. The national average gas price Thursday was $4.13 a gallon, according to AAA, down 14 cents from one week ago and 67 cents in […]
Today is the 6th Anniversary of Louisiana’s Great Flood of 2016
It's hard to believe, especially since we've been through so much together since then, that Louisiana's 'Great Flood' of 2016 started six years ago today. And I say 'together' for a reason. Folks from all over Louisiana and neighboring states that weren't hit as bad mobilized immediately to help with rescue efforts. While this was in no way about me, a friend of mine organized a supply drive and I accompanied her when it was time for delivery. At the time I wrote about the experience and it's still just as impactful. I hope you'll indulge me. Maybe, when the next disaster hits, and it will, you'll lend a helping hand. You don't have to have any special training, just a heart. It takes a village to come together and rebuild.
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
fox17.com
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
WDSU
Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt
What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
3 wanted after shootout at Hickory Hill gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying three men who were caught on camera having a shootout. Newly released images were taken from surveillance video inside the Marathon gas station at the intersection of the Riverdale and East Raines road. Witnesses say this is where the three men got into an altercation that […]
Comments / 2