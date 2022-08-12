ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Shots fired in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. There were no injuries and a suspect has been located. This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for more updates.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police investigate two murders within 24 hours

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury residents are unsettled and scared to leave their homes after a violent weekend in the city. Police are investigating after the Salsa Tropical Social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 24 hours. “One minute you’re going down the street, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Meriden teen shot by dad is stable: police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden teenager was accidentally shot with a handgun on Friday, according to police. Meriden police responded to the scene on Forest Avenue just after 3 p.m. and located a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the area of his shoulder and chest on the right side of his […]
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Stream Live#Roku
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for woman killed in Hartford last week

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family seeking answers tonight after their loved one, 29 year old Adelaida Latorres-Toro, was killed in Hartford last week. Adelaida Latorres-Toro was the youngest in her family and known as the family princess and favorite aunt. Her life was cut short Saturday after she was...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

State police cruiser struck on I-691 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east near Exit 4 Saturday night. Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the […]
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol homicide victim had plans to turn his life around, family says

BRISTOL — Leonaldo Encarnacion planned to settle in Connecticut to live his life at a slower pace, away from the negative environment in his native Brooklyn, N.Y., his sister and cousin said. But Encarnacion ran into trouble here as well, leading to a fatal encounter in Bristol last week...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
westernmassnews.com

Northampton man arrested for kidnapping a minor

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man has been arrested for his involvement in the kidnapping of a minor on Friday evening. According to Northampton Police, the 34-year-old suspect was found and arrested around noon on Saturday. He was subsequently taken into custody. Police said that the child has been...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Charged After Crash Involving CT State Police Cruiser In Meriden

A police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash on a Connecticut highway, leading to enforcement action being taken against a person involved. The crash happened in New Haven County on I-691 westbound near Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
NBC Connecticut

Conn. State Police Car Involved in Crash on I-691 West in Southington

A Connecticut State Police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 691 west in Southington on Saturday night. Authorities said the crash happened between a state police patrol vehicle being driven by an on-duty trooper and a passenger vehicle on I-691 west near exit 4 around 9:20 p.m. Emergency...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy