Eyewitness News
Shots fired in Killingworth
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. There were no injuries and a suspect has been located. This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for more updates.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Fatally Shot During Fight With Restaurant Owner in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who was fatally shot during a fight with a restaurant owner in Waterbury on Saturday. Officers were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they found a 28-year-old man...
Family of Hartford's 25th homicide victim says violence is getting worse: EXCLUSIVE
HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of Hartford’s most recent homicide victim is speaking out about his life and his death. Hartford has logged over two dozen homicides so far this year, but there have been more than 90 shooting incidents in the city. Simon Griffin, 33, was killed...
Waterbury police investigate two murders within 24 hours
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury residents are unsettled and scared to leave their homes after a violent weekend in the city. Police are investigating after the Salsa Tropical Social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 24 hours. “One minute you’re going down the street, […]
Meriden teen shot by dad is stable: police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden teenager was accidentally shot with a handgun on Friday, according to police. Meriden police responded to the scene on Forest Avenue just after 3 p.m. and located a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the area of his shoulder and chest on the right side of his […]
1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say
One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
Teen stable after being shot by his father, who was showing him a gun
A 17-year-old who was shot by his own father in an apparent accident was in stable condition as of late Saturday afternoon, according to Meriden police.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Bridgeport shooting; suspect arrested
Police arrested a suspect after a person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early this morning on the East Side of Bridgeport.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for woman killed in Hartford last week
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family seeking answers tonight after their loved one, 29 year old Adelaida Latorres-Toro, was killed in Hartford last week. Adelaida Latorres-Toro was the youngest in her family and known as the family princess and favorite aunt. Her life was cut short Saturday after she was...
milfordmirror.com
DCF worker arrested after sneaking female client and child out of building, police say.
HARTFORD — A social worker with the Department of Children and Families was arrested Friday on a charge of hindering the arrest of a client who was facing a felony arrest warrant for child sex trafficking-related offenses, police say. In a news release issued Saturday, Hartford police said the...
State police cruiser struck on I-691 in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east near Exit 4 Saturday night. Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the […]
Register Citizen
Bristol homicide victim had plans to turn his life around, family says
BRISTOL — Leonaldo Encarnacion planned to settle in Connecticut to live his life at a slower pace, away from the negative environment in his native Brooklyn, N.Y., his sister and cousin said. But Encarnacion ran into trouble here as well, leading to a fatal encounter in Bristol last week...
westernmassnews.com
Northampton man arrested for kidnapping a minor
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man has been arrested for his involvement in the kidnapping of a minor on Friday evening. According to Northampton Police, the 34-year-old suspect was found and arrested around noon on Saturday. He was subsequently taken into custody. Police said that the child has been...
Car hits wall, leaving 1 killed and another in critical condition: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after the car they were in crashed into a wall in Waterbury Saturday morning. Waterbury police reported to the 900 block of East Main Street on a report of a one-car collision. Officers found a...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
Woman Charged After Crash Involving CT State Police Cruiser In Meriden
A police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash on a Connecticut highway, leading to enforcement action being taken against a person involved. The crash happened in New Haven County on I-691 westbound near Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
Hartford sees year's 25th homicide
Hartford has suffered its 25th homicide of the year – as two men were shot in an apartment – with one of the shot men dying on the scene whild the other man
NBC Connecticut
Conn. State Police Car Involved in Crash on I-691 West in Southington
A Connecticut State Police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 691 west in Southington on Saturday night. Authorities said the crash happened between a state police patrol vehicle being driven by an on-duty trooper and a passenger vehicle on I-691 west near exit 4 around 9:20 p.m. Emergency...
Eyewitness News
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
FOX 61
