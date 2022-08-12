ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

New trail system coming to Conway after receiving grant

CONWAY, Arkansas — On Wednesday, the City of Conway announced they received a $25 million dollar grant to create a new trail system. The grant, which came from the United States Department of Transportation will be used to build the Connect Conway greenway trail. It's been four years in...
CONWAY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Howard County senior and junior teams win Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge

For Arkansans who live in communities with limited access to food, creating a nutritious, fresh meal on a budget can be a challenge. Arkansas 4-H youth are practicing this important life skill through the program’s Healthy Living Project, and they put their cooking chops to the test at the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
THV11

One dead after hit-and-run collision in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of August 12, 2022, the Southwest Patrol Division responded to a call at Young Road and Brenda Circle in reference to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a black female with serious injuries lying in the eastbound lane.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Truck hits car and good samaritans, three die

Three people died in North Little Rock early Saturday when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, two of the victims were on the Interstate 430 South River Bridge assisting a third motorist with a disabled vehicle from a previous accident. The motorist and the two pedestrians were killed when they and the car, a 2020 Mitsubishi, were struck by the southbound 2020 model Freightliner.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand

BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
BENTON, AR
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

3 dead, 3 hurt after 11 shootings in Little Rock area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead or injured after nearly a dozen shootings in the Little Rock area, police say. The Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating 11 shootings that have happened over the past day. According to the Arkansas State Police, three […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

LRSD addresses shots fired near Mabelvale Elementary

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to officials the Little Rock School District Safety and Security team is working with the Little Rock Police Department to investigate shots fired today near Mabelvale Elementary School. The elementary school and one car were hit during the incident. No injuries have been reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

