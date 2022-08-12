Read full article on original website
Popular Arkansas hiking area receives $24.6M federal infrastructure grant for trails
The City of Conway is receiving a nearly $25 mil grant for infrastructure.
Big Country Chateau electricity no longer set to be turned off
A spokesperson for Entergy Arkansas said the electricity will not be shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments, and the complex is now up to date on its bills.
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
Baptist Health PACE program unveils new adult day health center
Baptist Health’s PACE program has created a new resource for central Arkansas seniors with the unveiling of their new Adult Day Health Center.
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
New trail system coming to Conway after receiving grant
CONWAY, Arkansas — On Wednesday, the City of Conway announced they received a $25 million dollar grant to create a new trail system. The grant, which came from the United States Department of Transportation will be used to build the Connect Conway greenway trail. It's been four years in...
magnoliareporter.com
Howard County senior and junior teams win Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge
For Arkansans who live in communities with limited access to food, creating a nutritious, fresh meal on a budget can be a challenge. Arkansas 4-H youth are practicing this important life skill through the program’s Healthy Living Project, and they put their cooking chops to the test at the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge.
Investigation underway after fatal hit-and-run in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to the 5300 block of S. University Ave on a call of a pedestrian-involved collision. According to reports, the initial callers said a male was hit by a vehicle heading north on...
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on south Rodney Parham
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide Saturday evening on South Rodney Parham Road.
One dead after hit-and-run collision in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of August 12, 2022, the Southwest Patrol Division responded to a call at Young Road and Brenda Circle in reference to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a black female with serious injuries lying in the eastbound lane.
magnoliareporter.com
Truck hits car and good samaritans, three die
Three people died in North Little Rock early Saturday when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, two of the victims were on the Interstate 430 South River Bridge assisting a third motorist with a disabled vehicle from a previous accident. The motorist and the two pedestrians were killed when they and the car, a 2020 Mitsubishi, were struck by the southbound 2020 model Freightliner.
Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand
BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
Baptist Health opens new health center for elderly in NLR
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new health center in North Little Rock will provide care for more elderly people. Baptist Health officials gathered on Friday morning for a ribbon cutting to show off the brand new PACE Adult Day Health Center. Seniors will be able to see therapists,...
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
3 dead, 3 hurt after 11 shootings in Little Rock area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead or injured after nearly a dozen shootings in the Little Rock area, police say. The Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating 11 shootings that have happened over the past day. According to the Arkansas State Police, three […]
KATV
LRSD addresses shots fired near Mabelvale Elementary
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to officials the Little Rock School District Safety and Security team is working with the Little Rock Police Department to investigate shots fired today near Mabelvale Elementary School. The elementary school and one car were hit during the incident. No injuries have been reported.
THV11
