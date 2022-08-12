Two men are recovering after they were shot in Albany Park early Sunday, according to Chicago police. No arrests have been made. A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh near the mouth of an alley on the 3100 block of West Montrose around 2:28 a.m., according to police and a witness. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the foot as he walked out of a nearby business while the shooting was underway.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO