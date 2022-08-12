Read full article on original website
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
Janesville woman shot while calling 911 to report a fight
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman was shot while she was on the phone with police dispatch early Sunday morning. According to Janesville Police, the 911 call center received a call at 3:09 a.m. from a woman in the 2300 block of Rockport Road. Police said the woman was reporting a disturbance between a man […]
WISN
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man killed outside Milwaukee's Club Timbutku, 10 years later, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Ten years since an African immigrant was shot and killed outside a Riverwest club, no arrests have been made. Abraham Assana's wife said she's no longer focused on finding the person who killed him. Abraham Assana would have wanted to spend a Sunday surrounded by family and friends.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amid violent Milwaukee weekend, group targets prevention
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's weekend got off to a violent start, five shootings wounding six people in a roughly four-hour span Saturday morning, Aug. 13. While those people are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Education Fund (WAVE) said it still leaves damage for victims. "Our hearts are breaking for...
Six people shot in separate incidents overnight
MPD said it's investigating several shootings that happened overnight. A total of six people were shot in five separate incidents, spanning from 10:50 p.m. until 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 5 incidents leave 6 injured
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 13. Six people were wounded in the shootings. 40th and Villard. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 12:40 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive,...
WISN
Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, police say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
Bond set at $1M for man charged in Chicago police-involved shooting on Near West Side
A judge set bond for a man charged in a Chicago police-involved in shooting at $1 million.
seehafernews.com
Man Shot By Milwaukee Police Expected To Survive
Milwaukee police say a man shot by an officer Thursday afternoon is expected to survive. The 30-year-old suspect had been observed by officers conducting what they said looked like “a hand-to-hand drug transaction.”. As the officers approached one of the men took off running and was wounded during the...
cwbchicago.com
2 men shot outside Albany Park business overnight
Two men are recovering after they were shot in Albany Park early Sunday, according to Chicago police. No arrests have been made. A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh near the mouth of an alley on the 3100 block of West Montrose around 2:28 a.m., according to police and a witness. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the foot as he walked out of a nearby business while the shooting was underway.
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Kenosha, man facing $4K in littering fines
Kenosha police slapped a man with $4,300 in fines after they say he put up anti-Semetic flyers on vehicle windshields, driveways and walkways.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and Layton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Thursday night, Aug. 11. Police said the victim, 18, was shot near 20th and Layton around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation, and police...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man given 20+ citations for distributing anti-Semitic flyers
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a nearly one-year-long investigation, one Wisconsin man is facing over $4,000 in citations for hanging up anti-Semitic flyers. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an investigation into the distribution of anti-semitic flyers. The investigation started in December of 2021. The...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail
The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
