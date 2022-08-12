ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage

MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kenosha, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Racine, WI
Kenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WI
Racine, WI
Wauwatosa, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Amid violent Milwaukee weekend, group targets prevention

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's weekend got off to a violent start, five shootings wounding six people in a roughly four-hour span Saturday morning, Aug. 13. While those people are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Education Fund (WAVE) said it still leaves damage for victims. "Our hearts are breaking for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 5 incidents leave 6 injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 13. Six people were wounded in the shootings. 40th and Villard. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 12:40 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
seehafernews.com

Man Shot By Milwaukee Police Expected To Survive

Milwaukee police say a man shot by an officer Thursday afternoon is expected to survive. The 30-year-old suspect had been observed by officers conducting what they said looked like “a hand-to-hand drug transaction.”. As the officers approached one of the men took off running and was wounded during the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbchicago.com

2 men shot outside Albany Park business overnight

Two men are recovering after they were shot in Albany Park early Sunday, according to Chicago police. No arrests have been made. A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh near the mouth of an alley on the 3100 block of West Montrose around 2:28 a.m., according to police and a witness. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the foot as he walked out of a nearby business while the shooting was underway.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

20th and Layton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Thursday night, Aug. 11. Police said the victim, 18, was shot near 20th and Layton around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation, and police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man given 20+ citations for distributing anti-Semitic flyers

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a nearly one-year-long investigation, one Wisconsin man is facing over $4,000 in citations for hanging up anti-Semitic flyers. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an investigation into the distribution of anti-semitic flyers. The investigation started in December of 2021. The...
KENOSHA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail

The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
MILWAUKEE, WI

