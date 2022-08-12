Read full article on original website
Randolph School opens new Pre-Kindergarten as surrounding waitlists grow
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A whole new class is settling in at Randolph School as school leaders recently opened a pre-K class for its first year on Wednesday. Randolph Head of School Adam Dubé says they have been considering opening a pre-K for two years. He said the decision was finally made in January after discovering the huge demand for a pre-K in the Huntsville metro area.
