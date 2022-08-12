ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Alstyne, TX

CW33

Cities with the most expensive homes in Sherman metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman improving the city's infrastructure

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — In order to prepare for big expansion projects by Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers, the city of Sherman is working to provide the high tech firms with upgraded water and sewer services. Over the next two years, the city is undertaking almost $200 million of utility...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Ace Hardware coming to Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- An Ace Hardware and convenience store is now under construction at the former Kroger grocery in the 800 block of West Crawford Street. According to the city, Denison has actively been recruiting a hardware store for quite some time. Discussion of this multimillion dollar project between...
DENISON, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Grass fire along I-35 in Love Co.

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -A grass fire in Love County on Saturday. Multiple agencies were called out to Thackerville around 3 p.m. to tackle several grass fires off I-35. The flames were headed toward Hwy 77 and residents along Sandpiper Road and Red River RV Park were required to evacuate. Love...
THACKERVILLE, OK
dallasexpress.com

‘Father’ of Mesquite Rodeo Dies, 96

Neal Gay, known as “the father” of the Mesquite Rodeo, died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Neal was a truly legendary rodeo leader who played a pivotal role at the #FWSSR for decades. His legacy lives on through his hardworking and dedicated family,” tweeted Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo organizers.
MESQUITE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family Injured in Gas Station Accident

Four people, including three children, were hurt when their parked car was hit as they filled up at a Plano gas station. According to Plano police, the incident happened on the morning of August 7 at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway. An adult and children were parked trying to fill up with gas when another car hit a curb and ended up crashing into their vehicle.
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Plans for the old Denison Kroger have been announced at City Council

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night. The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store. Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years...
DENISON, TX
CandysDirt

There’s No Filter on This Midway Hollow Rambler

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to 4135 Wilada Drive in hot Midway Hollow.This three-bedroom, two-bath listing by Mary Monkhouse of Compass is a gorgeous 1992-built ranch-style home that looks so on trend, you’d swear it was a new build. The 2,076-square-foot rambling ranch sits on an exceedingly rare half-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More than three months have passed since the demolition of Woodmen Circle Home and the developers are ready to bring new life to the land by bringing somewhere hundreds of Shermanites can call home once again. “The City knew from the time that we’re talking about participating...
SHERMAN, TX
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Injured Marine getting new adapted home in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — "In a blink of an eye, their lives and their families lives change forever. Our country owes it to them to provide this kind of support," said Tom Landwermeyer, president of Homes for our Troops. Homes for our Troops is a national non-profit organization that...
GAINESVILLE, TX

