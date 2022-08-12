Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
Cities with the most expensive homes in Sherman metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
KTEN.com
Sherman improving the city's infrastructure
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — In order to prepare for big expansion projects by Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers, the city of Sherman is working to provide the high tech firms with upgraded water and sewer services. Over the next two years, the city is undertaking almost $200 million of utility...
KTEN.com
Ace Hardware coming to Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- An Ace Hardware and convenience store is now under construction at the former Kroger grocery in the 800 block of West Crawford Street. According to the city, Denison has actively been recruiting a hardware store for quite some time. Discussion of this multimillion dollar project between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulfur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Texas Wants to Know: What's behind the tech boom in Sherman?
Two multinational companies are building billion-dollar facilities in Sherman, Texas. What’s behind the tech boom near the Red River and what impact could it have on North Texas?
Rodeo Goat now open on Preston Road in Frisco
Rodeo Goat opened in Frisco this summer. (Courtesy Rodeo Goat) Rodeo Goat’s biggest location for its one-of-a-kind burgers opened in early August at 3111 Preston Road, in a building formerly occupied by Romano's Macaroni Grill. The burger joint is known for its burgers, fries and beers. Featured burgers include...
KXII.com
Grass fire along I-35 in Love Co.
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -A grass fire in Love County on Saturday. Multiple agencies were called out to Thackerville around 3 p.m. to tackle several grass fires off I-35. The flames were headed toward Hwy 77 and residents along Sandpiper Road and Red River RV Park were required to evacuate. Love...
dallasexpress.com
‘Father’ of Mesquite Rodeo Dies, 96
Neal Gay, known as “the father” of the Mesquite Rodeo, died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Neal was a truly legendary rodeo leader who played a pivotal role at the #FWSSR for decades. His legacy lives on through his hardworking and dedicated family,” tweeted Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo organizers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Family Injured in Gas Station Accident
Four people, including three children, were hurt when their parked car was hit as they filled up at a Plano gas station. According to Plano police, the incident happened on the morning of August 7 at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway. An adult and children were parked trying to fill up with gas when another car hit a curb and ended up crashing into their vehicle.
KXII.com
Plans for the old Denison Kroger have been announced at City Council
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night. The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store. Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years...
There’s No Filter on This Midway Hollow Rambler
This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to 4135 Wilada Drive in hot Midway Hollow.This three-bedroom, two-bath listing by Mary Monkhouse of Compass is a gorgeous 1992-built ranch-style home that looks so on trend, you’d swear it was a new build. The 2,076-square-foot rambling ranch sits on an exceedingly rare half-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
KXII.com
Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More than three months have passed since the demolition of Woodmen Circle Home and the developers are ready to bring new life to the land by bringing somewhere hundreds of Shermanites can call home once again. “The City knew from the time that we’re talking about participating...
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
KTEN.com
Injured Marine getting new adapted home in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — "In a blink of an eye, their lives and their families lives change forever. Our country owes it to them to provide this kind of support," said Tom Landwermeyer, president of Homes for our Troops. Homes for our Troops is a national non-profit organization that...
KXII.com
Car chain believed to have started fire in middle of highway, firefighters say
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the middle of a highway Thursday afternoon. Firefighters said it happened in the middle of Highway 75 near Fallon Dr., and they don’t know what caused it. However, officials said that the fire may have...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Congregation hopes to save historic North Texas church after massive fire
PROSPER, Texas — The congregation at the First Presbyterian Church met virtually last weekend and will likely have to do so for quite a few weekends to come after a massive fire left their historic building unusable this month. On Aug. 2, an early afternoon fire raged through the...
Comments / 0