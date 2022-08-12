Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel Eisenberg
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Lacey Evans’ WWE Status
Lacey Evans is still on the sidelines and is reportedly not medically cleared to compete. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Evans is still sidelined this week. It has been more than a week since she was addressed on WWE TV. Despite being scheduled to battle Aliyah on the July...
PWMania
Triple H and Doudrop Have Spoken About Renaming Her
Piper Niven changed her name to Doudrop when she was moved to the WWE main roster from NXT UK in June 2021. Many fans were unhappy with the change and worried about how she will be portrayed under Vince McMahon. Some fans are speculating that she might get a name change now that Triple H is in charge of creative and has made various changes to the product.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.14.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight featuring Bianca Belair and more. You can check out the full results below, per PWInsider:. * WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz and Theory. * Veer def. R-Truth. * Shayna Baszler & Ronda...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK
A look at the real-life beef between WWE legends Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shawn Michaels. The post Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair not done wrestling yet?
Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville has come and gone but some of Ric Flair's social media activity and comments on his podcast seem to leave the door cracked open for another match. As was previously noted, Flair said on his podcast that he passed out twice due to...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Major Name Returning To WWE SmackDown
We’re on the road to the Clash at the Castle premium live event, and it was recently determined that Shayna Baszler will be challenging Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event. Fightful Select reports that Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan are set for a contract...
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name
Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More
NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below. *NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hints At Injury Recovery Timeline At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
WWE fans have been clamoring for a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey since 2019, when their confrontation at Wrestlemania 35 was turned into a triple threat that included Charlotte Flair. After that, between Rousey's departure and Lynch's maternity leave, the wait got longer, until Lynch finally returned at SummerSlam 2021 and Rousey followed suit in January, winning the Royal Rumble. But despite the fact that Lynch was "Raw" Women's Champion at the time, Rousey chose to challenge Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship — Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had decided against Lynch vs. Rousey for WrestleMania 38, opting instead to build up anticipation for their eventual clash a year later.
411mania.com
Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume
– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans. Per the report, MLW...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
MLW Cancels TV Taping In El Paso, Event Is Now A House Show
PWInsider reports that MLW has cancelled their upcoming TV taping in El Paso, TX, and the event will now be a house show instead. MLW’s Jared St. Laurent sent an email to talent that will no longer be brought in, telling them about the news. This will let them find other bookings for that date. The email said the “lucha promoter” would not bring in as many MLW talent as originally promised so the taping at Austin High School was cancelled. St. Laurent added that talents pulled from the show could get half pay “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Was Reportedly Released For Being A Heat Magnet
The last few years have been chaotic for the WWE roster due to the mass releases as it seemed that no one was safe. Fans have seen some surprising names get released and all four members of Hit Row were cut last year shortly after they were called up to the WWE main roster.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (08/12) - Intercontinental Championship Match, Clash At The Castle Contract Signing
This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "SmackDown" for August 12, 2022!. Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther, with his partner Ludwig Kaiser, will put his title on the line against the King of Strong Style Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura took on Kaiser in a match last week in order to earn his title shot after the three men have had their issues over the course of the past few weeks. This includes Gunther and Kaiser, as Gunther has been punishing Kaiser for not meeting his standards, screwing up opportunities, and losing matches by hitting him with some brutal chops across his chest.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
Comments / 0