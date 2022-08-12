Chicago designer Al Menotti, Lisa Huber & Al Balcer. Cheryl Coleman & Myra Reilly have a fun moment at their table. The first Monday in August has been the summer’s day to salute fabulous fashion, thanks to the Service Club of Chicago, which recently resumed the tradition with its first in-person show in two years. Begun years ago as a “Day in the Country,” it was originally held in member’s homes. Leaders of this year’s show, entitled “Cinema Paradiso,” are projecting revenues of over $215,000, a new record for the event.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO