wgnradio.com
Tom Dreesen is coming back home to Chicago!
Stand-up comedian Tom Dreesen joins Dean Richards! The two catch up and Tom talks about what he is currently working on. Then Tom talks about his one man show, Tom Dreesen – The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh!, that is coming to Chicago on September 10th at the McAninch Arts Center. For tickets visit atthemac.org.
wgnradio.com
Ron Onesti shares everything happening at Little Italy Festa
Phil Manicki is in for Dave Plier and is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, The Des Plaines Theatre and more! They talk about all the excitement happening August 11th-14th, 2022 at the Little Italy Festa on Taylor Street!
wgnradio.com
Magical gelato is coming to Chicago
Jay Bliznick, Owner of Sideshow Gelato in Lincoln Square, joins Phil Manicki as he fills in for Dave Plier. Jay shares the magic behind his dream that is backed by world-famous magician Penn Jillette! Check out their website at sideshowgelato.com.
Chicago PD: 5 facts about Anne Heche (you might not know)
Anne Heche is best known to One Chicago fans as originating the role of Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan on Chicago PD. Heche’s first appearance came in the season 6 premiere, “New Normal,” marking what would become an 11-episode guest arc. Watch One Chicago on fuboTV: Watch over...
Broadway in Chicago's free summer concert returns to Millennium Park after pandemic break
ABC7's Hosea Sanders and Val Warner will be hosting the free event Monday night in Millennium Park.
wlsam.com
Revisit rock radio with rock radio legends
The Museum of Broadcast Communications Presents: Rock Radio Revisited on Sunday, August 14th at 3 pm at The Des Plaines Theatre! Einstein of Chicago Music Bod Stroud Radio joins the Steve Cochran Show to reminisce about his time on The Drive, prices a vinyl record for a WLS listener and give more information about the event.
CHICAGO READER
Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022
Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
wgnradio.com
Rock radio memories with Tommy Edwards
Radio legend Tommy Edwards joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his career during the golden age of rock radio, and to promote the upcoming Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ on Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre.
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Service Club’s Day on the Terrace
Chicago designer Al Menotti, Lisa Huber & Al Balcer. Cheryl Coleman & Myra Reilly have a fun moment at their table. The first Monday in August has been the summer’s day to salute fabulous fashion, thanks to the Service Club of Chicago, which recently resumed the tradition with its first in-person show in two years. Begun years ago as a “Day in the Country,” it was originally held in member’s homes. Leaders of this year’s show, entitled “Cinema Paradiso,” are projecting revenues of over $215,000, a new record for the event.
Weekend Break: Marcus goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park in Lemont
WGN’s Marcus Leshock goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park and Ziplines in Lemont. He ziplined from Skyscraper Tower, 75 feet in the air! On a good day, you can even spot the Sears Tower in the distance!. For more information: The Forge: Lemont Quarries – Chicago’s #1 Adventure Park...
Lettuce Entertain You Opening New West-Coast Style Restaurant
The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on two levels
warrenville.il.us
Concerts on the Commons August 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Enjoy music from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a free outdoor concert on the Bob Walters Commons next to the library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, on Thursday August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted. Sponsored in part by a City of Warrenville...
Bud Billiken Parade: What To Know About Saturday's Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago
Float-makers are nearly ready for the annual Bud Billiken Parade this weekend. The Chicago tradition dating back to 1929 that celebrates African American culture and Black youth heading back to school kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. According to organizers, it's one of the largest Black parades in the country...
Mr. Fix It: get your long, hot showers back
CHICAGO — We are back with Lou Manfredini, Mr. Fix It to teach us how to keep our warm showers with the water heaters. He talks about the benefits of installing on-demand water heaters.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian meatballs and vegan cookies
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Franco’s. Located at 300 W. 31st St. in Chicago, they are known for serving Italian food, like ravioli, meatballs, and various salads. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Sweet Vegan Bakes, located at 409 W. North Ave. in Chicago. They offer delicious vegan treats, like chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cake cups, and cake balls.
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
Pabst Blue Ribbon Debuts Retro Motel in Michigan
What's the new buzz around Pabst Blue Ribbon? Well, the beer company with ties to Chicago is tapping into a new realm of the hospitality industry. "Pabst: The Place" is the brand's new bookable motel experience in Traverse City, Michigan. The motel will dig deep into nostalgia with three themed...
ABC7 Chicago
2022 supermoon: Timelapse video shows Sturgeon Moon behind Chicago skyline
CHICAGO -- Timelapse footage shows the August supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, behind the Chicago skyline on August 11. This stunning video, recorded by Craig Shimala, shows the moon rise above the Willis Tower. NASA said the moon would appear full from Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.
2 women in critical condition after ‘Playpen’ boating accident
CHICAGO — Two women are in critical condition after a boating accident on Chicago’s Lake Michigan. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, an area referred to as “the Playpen.” The women were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according […]
