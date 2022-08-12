ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

County Board approves referendum question about County Auditor

PEORIA, Ill. – The battle between the Peoria County Board and Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas continues. County Board members Thursday night voted 15-2 in favor of placing another question on the November election ballot asking if the county’s “internal” auditor should be eliminated, given that there’s also an “external” auditor.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

McLean County Board rejects board appointment; Knapp appointed circuit judge

Republicans on the McLean County Board used a razor-thin majority Thursday to reject the temporary appointment of a board candidate described by a police union official as “anti-police.”. Also during Thursday’s board meeting, chairman John McIntyre announced the Illinois Supreme Court has appointed McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria County, IL
Elections
County
Peoria County, IL
wglt.org

Normal council to consider pickleball courts, denser housing for Wintergreen

The Normal Town Council will consider spending close to $561,000 to improve tennis and pickleball courts at Anderson and Underwood parks when it meets Monday evening. Anderson Park’s three tennis courts would get new asphalt bases and surfaces, net posts, nets, and fencing. Underwood Park’s two tennis courts would be converted to six pickleball courts, also with a new base layer, court surface, and court accoutrements. Both parks had courts built in the 1970s. Town staff said none of those courts have been resurfaced in two decades with the infrastructure spending taking into account the growing popularity of pickleball.
NORMAL, IL
kchi.com

Tax Rate Set By Chillicothe City Council

The property tax rate for the City of Chillicothe was set following a public hearing at Monday’s City Council meeting. The city Auditor, Allison Jefferies led the public hearing to set the rates for 2022 at .6852 per $100 valuation for the general fund and .1927 per $100 valuation for the park fund. The combined rate is set at .8779 per $100 valuation. The rate is the same as 2021.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Thomas
25newsnow.com

Peoria Safety Network discusses violence prevention strategies

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria’s Safety Network met again Friday morning to talk about violence prevention strategies for the River City. Police talked about crime hotspots and reviewed data from the last few weeks. They say despite four gun-related homicides in July, the numbers are down significantly from 2021.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Public School hosts hiring fair

PEORIA (WEEK) - Peoria Public School had over 100 positions to fill in a variety of different fields, like coaching, administration and teaching. It was not just a job fair; they offered on-the-spot interviews and even job offers for some candidates. “It’s very exciting to have people come out. It’s...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Auditor#Politics Local#Election Local#The County Board
1470 WMBD

Sollberger officially pinned as Peoria Fire Chief

PEORIA, Ill. – Fire Chief has been his title for a week, but now, the man in charge of the Peoria Fire Department is officially, official. Shawn Sollberger was officially pinned Friday as Peoria Fire Chief. “I’m sure most of you have heard, almost to a nauseous state, about...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
LINCOLN, IL
25newsnow.com

St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
25newsnow.com

City of Peoria and Eureka College Athletics join to clean up the East Bluff

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some ways to get outside and enjoy the nice weather are going for a hike, soaking up the sun at the pool, or picking up trash off the streets. That’s exactly what the City of Peoria and Eureka College student-athletes did this Friday morning. The East Bluff community is looking cleaner thanks to the second annual community pick-up event.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy