County Board approves referendum question about County Auditor
PEORIA, Ill. – The battle between the Peoria County Board and Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas continues. County Board members Thursday night voted 15-2 in favor of placing another question on the November election ballot asking if the county’s “internal” auditor should be eliminated, given that there’s also an “external” auditor.
GOP, sheriff’s union shoots down Democratic county board candidate
BLOOMINGTON – Voting along party lines, the McLean County Board Thursday night rejected a woman from Normal’s bid to fill a vacant board seat after the head of the sheriff deputies’ union said her “anti-police” views would divide the community. Democrat Krystle Able was the...
McLean County Board rejects board appointment; Knapp appointed circuit judge
Republicans on the McLean County Board used a razor-thin majority Thursday to reject the temporary appointment of a board candidate described by a police union official as “anti-police.”. Also during Thursday’s board meeting, chairman John McIntyre announced the Illinois Supreme Court has appointed McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp...
McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June...
Bartonville trustee calls for action against public works employee, volunteer assistant fire chief
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - Village of Bartonville Trustee Scott Helms is calling on the mayor to “take the appropriate and immediate action for the citizens of Bartonville” after video showing the assistant chief of Bartonville’s volunteer fire department. Drew Zachman, using a racial slur, began making the rounds on social media.
Normal council to consider pickleball courts, denser housing for Wintergreen
The Normal Town Council will consider spending close to $561,000 to improve tennis and pickleball courts at Anderson and Underwood parks when it meets Monday evening. Anderson Park’s three tennis courts would get new asphalt bases and surfaces, net posts, nets, and fencing. Underwood Park’s two tennis courts would be converted to six pickleball courts, also with a new base layer, court surface, and court accoutrements. Both parks had courts built in the 1970s. Town staff said none of those courts have been resurfaced in two decades with the infrastructure spending taking into account the growing popularity of pickleball.
Peoria NAACP president echoes calls for response to Bartonville fire official using racial slur
NAACP Peoria Branch president Marvin Hightower says a viral video of a Bartonville firefighter using a racial slur should prompt some action from village leaders, as village trustee Scott Helms calls for a swift response. In the video shared on social media platforms, volunteer assistant fire chief Drew Zachman seems...
Tax Rate Set By Chillicothe City Council
The property tax rate for the City of Chillicothe was set following a public hearing at Monday’s City Council meeting. The city Auditor, Allison Jefferies led the public hearing to set the rates for 2022 at .6852 per $100 valuation for the general fund and .1927 per $100 valuation for the park fund. The combined rate is set at .8779 per $100 valuation. The rate is the same as 2021.
Safety Net meeting highlights violence prevention grants, Cure Violence progress
The August meeting of the Peoria Safety Network featured new crime data from the Peoria Police Department, an update on a proposed Cure Violence assessment, and two new sources of potential funding for local violence prevention programs. The first funding opportunity is a pool of $700,000 of American Rescue Plan...
Peoria Safety Network discusses violence prevention strategies
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria’s Safety Network met again Friday morning to talk about violence prevention strategies for the River City. Police talked about crime hotspots and reviewed data from the last few weeks. They say despite four gun-related homicides in July, the numbers are down significantly from 2021.
District reports Bartonville School District 66 suspended or expelled students four times in a single school year
There were no new teachers in Metamora who signed the pledge in July, according to an online pledge from the Zinn Education Project. The pledge was signed by two teachers the month before. It now has two pledges from Metamora teachers by July. They are one of the thousands of US teachers...
Peoria Public School hosts hiring fair
PEORIA (WEEK) - Peoria Public School had over 100 positions to fill in a variety of different fields, like coaching, administration and teaching. It was not just a job fair; they offered on-the-spot interviews and even job offers for some candidates. “It’s very exciting to have people come out. It’s...
Sollberger officially pinned as Peoria Fire Chief
PEORIA, Ill. – Fire Chief has been his title for a week, but now, the man in charge of the Peoria Fire Department is officially, official. Shawn Sollberger was officially pinned Friday as Peoria Fire Chief. “I’m sure most of you have heard, almost to a nauseous state, about...
Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
City of Peoria and Eureka College Athletics join to clean up the East Bluff
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some ways to get outside and enjoy the nice weather are going for a hike, soaking up the sun at the pool, or picking up trash off the streets. That’s exactly what the City of Peoria and Eureka College student-athletes did this Friday morning. The East Bluff community is looking cleaner thanks to the second annual community pick-up event.
Cops & Firefighters vs. Kids Water Balloon Fight happening Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Marquette Heights Police Department is bringing back the water balloon fight this weekend!. They’re hosting the Cops & Firefighters vs. Kids Water Balloon Fight on Saturday at 1 p.m. As in previous years, they will start throwing balloons for the younger grades at...
Peoria's community gardens are doing more for the city than providing healthy produce
Although thought of as a primarily urban landscape, Peoria touts an impressive amount of green spaces, and with that comes several community gardens tucked into corridors all around the city. Typically, community gardens are plots of land that are transformed into a garden with help from community members. The harvest...
2 killed in plane crash while attempting emergency landing on street in Peoria County
Witnesses say the plane made a sputtering sound as it clipped several buildings in attempting to land on the street.
