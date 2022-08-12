Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 08:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spokane The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 900 AM PDT. * At 829 AM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Cheney, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Rockford, Spangle, Plaza, Mica and Valleyford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 11:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln, southeastern Stevens, northwestern Spokane and south central Pend Oreille Counties through NOON PDT At 1116 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Suncrest, or 17 miles northwest of Spokane, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Deer Park, Suncrest, Reardan, Springdale, Little Falls Dam, Elk, Gravelles, Mondovi, Loon Lake, Clayton, Eleanor, Ford and Tum Tum. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Flathead, Granite, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Flathead; Granite; Lake; Lincoln; Mineral; Missoula; Ravalli; Sanders SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD FLATHEAD GRANITE LAKE LINCOLN MINERAL MISSOULA RAVALLI SANDERS
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
