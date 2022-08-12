KINGSPORT — If you want one last Happy Meal, Big Mac, or apple pie from the Litz Manor Mickey D's, you need to "get up and get away" today. I know a couple of things in that sentence might need translation for some readers. Mickey D's is slang used by some for McDonald's. The "some" I speak of seem to always be younger than me, if that's any help.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO