Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.

“It’s always something, literally, every day,” said Schnucks customer, Celia Tucker. “Just all different types of rough stuff.”

Trash, discarded clothing, and a strong odor of human waste are common outside the store.

Schnucks had sent a letter to City of St. Louis officials including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Alderwoman Megan Elliya Green (Ward 15), (the store is in her ward), the city’s Director of Human Services, the Director of Public Safety, and the Director of Health to outline a plan for change.

“Last year alone we spent more than a half-million dollars on security measures,” said Bill Bradley, Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

The company said it will continue to pay for a multi-camera surveillance system in the parking lot, on-site security guards, and a police officer. Bradley said Schnucks will also partner with the city behavioral health specialists to address issues like mental health and drug abuse near the store.

In the letter, it asked the City of St. Louis to assist, saying the city hasn’t been providing monthly street cleaning which is required. Schnucks is also asking the city to add garbage cans on the sidewalks around the store.

“The letter is not a threat (to close the store),” said Bradley. “We’ve been in this store for 32 years. We are committed to this neighborhood. Nourishing people’s lives is why we exist. We want to do that in a safer and more secure environment. We are willing to work along with the city and other partners to help do that.”

City officials are urging Schnucks to join a community improvement district where businesses contract for added services on their own through a small property tax.

“Schnucks may have to give a little,” said Alderwoman Green. “We may have to give a little, but I think the community is really rallied around finding a solution… this store is very integral to the neighborhood. I think there are ways we can improve operations that will improve Schnucks bottom line.”

Mayor Jones’ Public Information Officer, Nick Dunne, issued the following statement:

“The City of St. Louis has invested $15.5 million in ARPA funding towards expanding community violence intervention programs, including $2.3 million in 911 call diversion, to address root causes of crime while improving public safety. City officials will continue to work with businesses and residents along South Grand to address their concerns and welcome Schnucks to be part of the solution if they choose to join.”

