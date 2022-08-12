After 18 years of disagreements, the Petaluma Planning Commission is recommending the city approve the controversial Scott Ranch housing development. The final environmental impact report for the project was approved this week, and now its future is in the city council’s hands. The nearly 59-acre property in rural west Petaluma was bought by a developer in 2003. It was originally just supposed to serve as a housing development with close to 100 homes. But, in 2018, a group agreed to buy 47-acres of the land to protect open space. That purchase won’t be approved until the city council approves both elements of the project.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO