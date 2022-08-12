ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sonomasun.com

When Sonoma rocks it, it stays rocked

Consider Sonoma rocked for at least one year. The annual Sonoma City Party was held August 4 on Sonoma Plaza to bring the community together for fun and festivities. The evening was filled with fantastic food, tasty drinks, incredible local entertainment, and an abundance of community spirit. How do you...
SONOMA, CA
walnutcreekmagazine.com

Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot

Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
CALISTOGA, CA
lakecountybloom.com

The Marvelous Molcajete: La Chilanguita

If you feel like enjoying more great restaurants in Lake County, Food and Drink page. It’s a balmy mid-summer evening. The sun is still high and the night young in Clearlake. The day’s warmth lingers, and the evening breeze is still a long way off. But, it’s no bother since La Chilanguita primarily offers indoor dining. Step inside and enter a charming family-owned restaurant where friendly faces greet everyone. Then, it’s choose-your-own-seat casual dining. The building, a once fast-food chain restaurant, is now transformed into a bright, cheery, relaxing environment.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, CA
Lake County, CA
Government
City
Middletown, CA
City
Kelseyville, CA
City
Upper Lake, CA
City
Willits, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Government
theava.com

The Woman Who Funded Alex Thomas Plaza

Gabrielle Hall Thomas, matriarch of a family with deep roots in the agricultural history of the Ukiah Valley, died August 3 at the Sequoias in San Francisco where she lived in recent years. She was 99. ‘Gay’ Thomas was an informed individual of accomplishment and poise. Her graciousness, and finely...
UKIAH, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Update on water resources in Mendocino County

As of Friday morning, there was just above 48,150 acre-feet of storage in Lake Mendocino, and at the beginning of August, the reservoir was described as being only “62.9 percent of its Target Water Supply Curve,” according to data shared by the Mendocino County Water Agency. On Monday,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Team work makes this family’s dream work in the Mendocino wine game

If you go Fathers + Daughters Cellars is based in Boonville and represents three generations of the same family — two fathers and three daughters. Tastings: Make an appointment through Guy Pacurar at dad@fanddcellars.com Where to purchase: https://fanddcellars.vinespring.com/purchase More information: 707-813-1137 or https://www.fanddcellars.com. All commercial wineries must be bonded...
BOONVILLE, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park

(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rock Music#Popular Music#Bluegrass Music#Linus Music#Entertain#Funk Music#Live Music#The Saw Shop Public House#Blues Farm#Flambeau
mendofever.com

Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Environmental Crimes Discovered at Bell Springs Cannabis Grow—1,423 Plants Eradicated

The following is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
kymkemp.com

Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two people are missing in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
YUBA CITY, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Planning Commission Recommends Scott Ranch Housing Plan

After 18 years of disagreements, the Petaluma Planning Commission is recommending the city approve the controversial Scott Ranch housing development. The final environmental impact report for the project was approved this week, and now its future is in the city council’s hands. The nearly 59-acre property in rural west Petaluma was bought by a developer in 2003. It was originally just supposed to serve as a housing development with close to 100 homes. But, in 2018, a group agreed to buy 47-acres of the land to protect open space. That purchase won’t be approved until the city council approves both elements of the project.
PETALUMA, CA
ABC10

Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
WILDLIFE
KRON4 News

Fatal crash closes NB Highway 29 in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead and another is injured following a car crash involving two vehicles in Napa just before midnight on Saturday, according to Napa Police Department. One of the passengers, a 60-year-old woman, was airlifted from the scene and transported to a local hospital, police said. Northbound Highway 29 will […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

Three months of PG&E roadwork begins in Sonoma

A PG&E project replacing natural gas pipeline in multiple Sonoma locations is underway. Centered on Broadway between MacArthur Street and Fremont Drive, the traffic-fouling work is expected to continue through October. The work hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Detours and lane changes are expected as...
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Sebastopol and Sonoma Police Chiefs on Their Way Out

Two local police chiefs will be leaving their posts in the near future. Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore is leaving to take a job as a deputy chief with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. His last day will be August 21st. Lieutenant Ron Nelson will take over as interim chief. Sonoma Police Chief Orlando Rodriguez will be retiring in the coming months. The City of Sonoma contracts with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department for services so they will work together to find a new chief. Rodriguez has been chief since 2018, after serving as a Sheriff’s Lieutenant.
SEBASTOPOL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy