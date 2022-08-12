Read full article on original website
sonomasun.com
When Sonoma rocks it, it stays rocked
Consider Sonoma rocked for at least one year. The annual Sonoma City Party was held August 4 on Sonoma Plaza to bring the community together for fun and festivities. The evening was filled with fantastic food, tasty drinks, incredible local entertainment, and an abundance of community spirit. How do you...
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot
Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
lakecountybloom.com
The Marvelous Molcajete: La Chilanguita
If you feel like enjoying more great restaurants in Lake County, Food and Drink page. It’s a balmy mid-summer evening. The sun is still high and the night young in Clearlake. The day’s warmth lingers, and the evening breeze is still a long way off. But, it’s no bother since La Chilanguita primarily offers indoor dining. Step inside and enter a charming family-owned restaurant where friendly faces greet everyone. Then, it’s choose-your-own-seat casual dining. The building, a once fast-food chain restaurant, is now transformed into a bright, cheery, relaxing environment.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
theava.com
The Woman Who Funded Alex Thomas Plaza
Gabrielle Hall Thomas, matriarch of a family with deep roots in the agricultural history of the Ukiah Valley, died August 3 at the Sequoias in San Francisco where she lived in recent years. She was 99. ‘Gay’ Thomas was an informed individual of accomplishment and poise. Her graciousness, and finely...
mendocinobeacon.com
Update on water resources in Mendocino County
As of Friday morning, there was just above 48,150 acre-feet of storage in Lake Mendocino, and at the beginning of August, the reservoir was described as being only “62.9 percent of its Target Water Supply Curve,” according to data shared by the Mendocino County Water Agency. On Monday,...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Team work makes this family’s dream work in the Mendocino wine game
If you go Fathers + Daughters Cellars is based in Boonville and represents three generations of the same family — two fathers and three daughters. Tastings: Make an appointment through Guy Pacurar at dad@fanddcellars.com Where to purchase: https://fanddcellars.vinespring.com/purchase More information: 707-813-1137 or https://www.fanddcellars.com. All commercial wineries must be bonded...
Fox40
Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park
(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
mendofever.com
Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Wetlands advocates work to raise Highway 37
When Kendall Webster gazes across the levees and farmland in southern Sonoma County, she can envision the tidal marshes that once flushed water back and forth from meandering waterways to San Pablo Bay.
'Catastrophic failure': California university accidentally kills 21,000 fish
"We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."
mendofever.com
Environmental Crimes Discovered at Bell Springs Cannabis Grow—1,423 Plants Eradicated
The following is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
actionnewsnow.com
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
ksro.com
Petaluma Planning Commission Recommends Scott Ranch Housing Plan
After 18 years of disagreements, the Petaluma Planning Commission is recommending the city approve the controversial Scott Ranch housing development. The final environmental impact report for the project was approved this week, and now its future is in the city council’s hands. The nearly 59-acre property in rural west Petaluma was bought by a developer in 2003. It was originally just supposed to serve as a housing development with close to 100 homes. But, in 2018, a group agreed to buy 47-acres of the land to protect open space. That purchase won’t be approved until the city council approves both elements of the project.
Riders rescued by emergency crews after getting stuck on double ferris wheel in Napa
In the North Bay, a thrill ride gave people more than they expected at the Napa Town and County Fair.
Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
Fatal crash closes NB Highway 29 in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead and another is injured following a car crash involving two vehicles in Napa just before midnight on Saturday, according to Napa Police Department. One of the passengers, a 60-year-old woman, was airlifted from the scene and transported to a local hospital, police said. Northbound Highway 29 will […]
sonomasun.com
Three months of PG&E roadwork begins in Sonoma
A PG&E project replacing natural gas pipeline in multiple Sonoma locations is underway. Centered on Broadway between MacArthur Street and Fremont Drive, the traffic-fouling work is expected to continue through October. The work hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Detours and lane changes are expected as...
ksro.com
Sebastopol and Sonoma Police Chiefs on Their Way Out
Two local police chiefs will be leaving their posts in the near future. Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore is leaving to take a job as a deputy chief with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. His last day will be August 21st. Lieutenant Ron Nelson will take over as interim chief. Sonoma Police Chief Orlando Rodriguez will be retiring in the coming months. The City of Sonoma contracts with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department for services so they will work together to find a new chief. Rodriguez has been chief since 2018, after serving as a Sheriff’s Lieutenant.
