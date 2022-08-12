Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
kymkemp.com
PRRM Invites Mendocino County Residents to complete ‘Recovery and Resiliency Survey’
The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division (PRRM) invites residents of Mendocino County, past and present, to complete the Recovery and Resiliency Survey!. Responses to the survey will help PRRM track the recovery progress, assess unmet needs in the community, improve future disaster recovery efforts, and plan future recovery and resiliency projects.
mendofever.com
Environmental Crimes Discovered at Bell Springs Cannabis Grow—1,423 Plants Eradicated
The following is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
Lake County News
HistoriCorps volunteers to help restore historic buildings at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park
LOWER LAKE, Calif. — HistoriCorps has announced that a group of its volunteers will be working at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park to help restore the two historic outhouses and the smokehouse located at the park, as well as doing some repair on the ranch house itself. The work...
ksro.com
Few Sonoma County Residents Eligible for Free Internet Taking Advantage
About 10-percent of Sonoma County households eligible for free high-speed internet service have signed up. The free service is being provided by a federal subsidy called the Affordable Connectivity Program. To be eligible for the program, you must have a household income of $53,000 or less for a family of four ($9,000 for additional family members). Additionally, you can qualify if a member of your household is enrolled in support services for Indigenous communities or in a federal assistance program. The Press Democrat reports that over 71,000 households are eligible in Sonoma County but only about 10-percent take advantage of the program. Neighboring Marin and Napa counties have similarly low enrollment while Mendocino and Lake Counties have signed up 13 and 26-percent of those eligible respectively. For more information and to apply, go to InternetForAllNow.org.
SFGate
Yosemite fire ecologist who urged prescribed burns has died
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Jan van Wagtendonk, a longtime federal scientist at Yosemite National Park who is credited with advocating use of prescribed fire in managing forests, died last month, the park and the U.S. Geological Survey said. Van Wagtendonk, a fire ecologist, died July 15 at...
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
mendofever.com
Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant
Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
mendofever.com
Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury
The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
mendofever.com
MCSO: Found with Drugs, Glass Pipe, and Handgun, Willits Man Proceeds to Bring Drugs Into County Jail
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-10-22 at about 8:25 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
Legionnaires' disease outbreak traced to two more Napa County sites
NAPA COUNTY -- An outbreak in Napa County of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been traced to two more sites, county health officials said Thursday. Legionella is a bacteria that can cause illness when inhaled and can be found in aerosolized water such as from fountains, hot tubs and air conditioning units in large buildings. Thirteen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' that they contracted in Napa County and one person has died from it since July 11. Currently, 10 people have recovered from the ailment and two remain in the hospital, the county said. On Aug. 3,...
Fatal crash closes NB Highway 29 in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead and another is injured following a car crash involving two vehicles in Napa just before midnight on Saturday, according to Napa Police Department. One of the passengers, a 60-year-old woman, was airlifted from the scene and transported to a local hospital, police said. Northbound Highway 29 will […]
mendofever.com
Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Fox40
Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park
(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
sonomasun.com
Three months of PG&E roadwork begins in Sonoma
A PG&E project replacing natural gas pipeline in multiple Sonoma locations is underway. Centered on Broadway between MacArthur Street and Fremont Drive, the traffic-fouling work is expected to continue through October. The work hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Detours and lane changes are expected as...
sonomamag.com
2 Sonoma County Wineries Named Among 10 Best in the US
USA Today has announced its annual 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, highlighting “the best of the best” in categories such as food and drink, hotels and things to do. Among the winners this year are two Sonoma County wineries. Windsor’s Bricoleur Vineyards and Healdsburg’s Orsi Family Vineyards...
mendofever.com
Minor Earthquake Rattles Willits
The United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Information database indicates a small earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale shook the earth approximately 2 kilometers east of Willits. The earthquake occured at 10:43 a.m. According to USGS’s “Did You Feel It” map, the quake is considered weak and no damage...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Accident on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA (August 12, 2022) – Wednesday morning, one woman was pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 12. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear...
