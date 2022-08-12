ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Girls golf: Izzi Stricker, Waunakee top Stoughton in opener

Izzi Stricker and the Waunakee girls golf team topped Stoughton 169-225 in a season-opening Badger East Conference dual on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Coachman’s Golf Resort. Stricker and Jordan Shipshock led the Warriors with 5-over-par 40s. Sam Austin finished with a 49 for the Vikings. Austin collected one par to go along with three bogeys.
WAUNAKEE, WI
Kevin Alexander

Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium

The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WFRV Local 5

Scrimmage Friday: Northeast Wisconsin teams battle in tune-ups

(WFRV) – In their final competitive tune-ups before the regular season, dozens of high school football teams around Northeast Wisconsin took advantage of opportunities for inter-squad scrimmages Friday. Among the highlights, West De Pere and Kimberly showed out in a competitive battle at Papermaker Stadium, with both teams showing their potential for the upcoming season. […]
DE PERE, WI
veronapress.com

Girls golf: Returning trio to lead Verona

A young Verona girls golf team played its best at the end of the season and the Wildcats made a run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional last year. Three golfers return from that sectional team, including Audrey Stoesz, who shot a 93 to finish 27th at the sectional last year. The other returners are sophomores Laila Ehiorobo and Lily Haessig. Ehiorobo took ninth at the regional and shot a 97 to place 35th in the sectional last season. Ehiorobo is coming off an 11th-place finish in the Big Eight Conference tournament.
VERONA, WI

