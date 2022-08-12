A young Verona girls golf team played its best at the end of the season and the Wildcats made a run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional last year. Three golfers return from that sectional team, including Audrey Stoesz, who shot a 93 to finish 27th at the sectional last year. The other returners are sophomores Laila Ehiorobo and Lily Haessig. Ehiorobo took ninth at the regional and shot a 97 to place 35th in the sectional last season. Ehiorobo is coming off an 11th-place finish in the Big Eight Conference tournament.

VERONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO