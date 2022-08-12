Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
NFL star AJ Dillon grabbed by police officer at Man City game
Green Bay police have said that they are conducting an internal investigation after a video showed Packers running back AJ Dillon being shoved by one of their officers. This clip shows the NFL star greeting fans in the end zone at Lambeau Field before a police officer yanks the back of his shirt and shoves him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls golf: Izzi Stricker, Waunakee top Stoughton in opener
Izzi Stricker and the Waunakee girls golf team topped Stoughton 169-225 in a season-opening Badger East Conference dual on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Coachman’s Golf Resort. Stricker and Jordan Shipshock led the Warriors with 5-over-par 40s. Sam Austin finished with a 49 for the Vikings. Austin collected one par to go along with three bogeys.
It takes a Little Leaguer to give new meaning to 'charging the mound'
Sports own a prominent spot in our world for many reasons. Take your choice. There are lessons in following rules, improving fitness, gaining life experience, and just going out and competing to prove who’s the best on a given day. ...
New London football continuing to rebuild its program in 2022
Stay patient, New London football fans. There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel. With the varsity playing an 8-man schedule for the second consecutive season, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium
The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
Elton John concert leaves Soldier Field turf in rotten shape
The Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears played at Soldier Field to open the preseason on Saturday. The turf looked more like a golf course after a 72-hole tournament. To say there were divots would be kind. Place the blame on Elton John if you are looking for a fall guy.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL preseason: Field for one NFL stadium criticized for embarrassing conditions
NFL preseason action is back with a number of teams hitting the field on Saturday. Unfortunately, two teams in Week 1 will battle it out on a field that is in ugly shape, to say the least. One of the first games on Saturday is between the Kansas City Chiefs...
Scrimmage Friday: Northeast Wisconsin teams battle in tune-ups
(WFRV) – In their final competitive tune-ups before the regular season, dozens of high school football teams around Northeast Wisconsin took advantage of opportunities for inter-squad scrimmages Friday. Among the highlights, West De Pere and Kimberly showed out in a competitive battle at Papermaker Stadium, with both teams showing their potential for the upcoming season. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whitefish Bay youth baseball team reaches Juniors Little League World Series and will play on ESPN+
A youth baseball team from Whitefish Bay (ages 13 and 14) will appear Sunday morning on ESPN+ in the first battle of the Juniors Little League World Series, taking on a team from South Riding, Virginia. The event, for players just slightly older than the renowned Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania,...
veronapress.com
Girls golf: Returning trio to lead Verona
A young Verona girls golf team played its best at the end of the season and the Wildcats made a run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional last year. Three golfers return from that sectional team, including Audrey Stoesz, who shot a 93 to finish 27th at the sectional last year. The other returners are sophomores Laila Ehiorobo and Lily Haessig. Ehiorobo took ninth at the regional and shot a 97 to place 35th in the sectional last season. Ehiorobo is coming off an 11th-place finish in the Big Eight Conference tournament.
Comments / 1