ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Instant analysis of Patriots' 23-21 preseason home loss to Giants

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ya6Pn_0hEGCK6K00

The New England Patriots might not have a true offensive coordinator, but they certainly have a true gunslinger in Bailey Zappe, who nearly engineered a comeback victory in Thursday’s preseason loss to the New York Giants.

With less than five minutes left in the game and the Patriots down by six, the rookie quarterback stood in the line of fire from incoming blitzers and heaved up a soft touchdown pass to receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

It was one of many throws Zappe put in the air with full faith in his receivers to go up and get it. There wasn’t an iota of hesitance shown by the fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, the defense wilted in the end by giving up a 69-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard field goal kick by Graham Gano that iced the game.

There were definitely some positives to take away for the Patriots, including the linebacker speed they were able to show off on defense. Mack Wilson, who came to the team in a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Chase Winovich, was constantly flying around the field and putting himself in position to make plays.

Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings found their way into the offensive backfield often as well. Granted, it would be nice to see the team actually finish with more sacks, even though they were able to generate a lot of pressure early. Uche came away with the lone sack on the night.

The Patriots’ young receivers also stepped up in the game. Rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton flashed some of that ridiculous speed we’ve seen in training camp, and Tre Nixon had a strong second half after dropping a wide open pass in the first half that would have led to a third-down conversion.

But this was Kristian Wilkerson’s game.

The third-year receiver was arguably the team’s best offensive performer on a night where he hauled in eight receptions for 99 yards.

The good news is the Patriots won’t have long to reflect on the loss. It’s on to the Carolina Panthers next week for a couple of planned joint practices and the second preseason game on August 19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Buccaneers make massive mistake with quarterback Tom Brady

After taking some time to think about Tom Brady stepping away from the Buccaneers for a few weeks, the story doesn’t line up with the actions as much as it should. For those who have not yet heard, Tom Brady is taking a few weeks away from the Buccaneers due to personal reasons. The Bucs say that they knew this before training camp began and that this is a non-story.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
E! News

Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
TAMPA, FL
tigerdroppings.com

Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field

9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight

The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The New England Patriots#The New York Giants#Rookie#K#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought of Isiah Pacheco's preseason debut

The hype leading up to Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco’s preseason debut reached unparalleled heights. Well, fans didn’t have to wait long to see Pacheco in action. After just six offensive snaps, the rookie found himself in the game getting his first carry and working alongside Patrick Mahomes. His first carry was just a two-yard run up the gut, but his offensive line didn’t get much push on the play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy