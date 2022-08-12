Read full article on original website
More free summer concerts scheduled for Aug.16, 18 and 21
More free summer concerts are in store this week with upcoming performances set for Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 18 at Hazel Miller Plaza, as well as Sunday, Aug. 21 at City Park. The concert on Tuesday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South...
Edmonds Kind of Play: Fall activities for all ages, plus city commissions for teens
As of Friday, I have received info-packed emails from both of my kids’ schools. August is not a school month, but it’s also not, not a school month. We’re currently knee-deep in summer work for soon to be 8th and 11th grades, and the high school info email printed out is four pages, back and front — as the kids would say, mimicking a commercial, “you don’t need to print the internet, mom.’” It’s not that I don’t love the info, I definitely do, it’s just that it’s a harbinger of new sets of wake-up and pick-up alarms and I’m not good with straddling the line between off and on.
Sponsor spotlight: When one door closes, another opens.
The art of moving forward lies in understanding what to leave behind. Nicola Davies of Create Next Steps, LLC has been coaching in Edmonds for the past five years. She offers leadership coaching to help individuals, businesses and nonprofits navigate personal and professional transitions. Nicola also leads creative expression workshops using the healing power of art to inspire people to develop insights and convey a story through visual imagery.
Richard Strauss: U.S. Marine Corps veteran was gifted mechanic, avid reader
Richard Leo Strauss, 76, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Mill Creek, WA, in the arms of his beloved family. He was born in Yuba City, CA, on June 22, 1946 to Ada Lavene Young and Nathan A. Strauss. Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps,...
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery
Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
Corn, beans, blueberries and more Saturday at Edmonds Museum Summer Market
Last Saturday I was wandering the market picking up my weekly goodies when I started to wonder: How many kinds of cucumbers can you find at the market during the summer season? There are of course traditional cucumbers and English cucumbers, but have you ever tried a lemon cucumber or maybe a Persian? And how can I forget pickling cukes? Cucumbers are just one example of the fabulous varieties of produce you can find at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market, all grown by local farmers.
Homage Senior Services invites community to Engage: Mind and Body Challenge
Lynnwood-based Homage Senior Services, which provides services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, is gearing up to launch its first Engage: Mind and Body challenge. The challenge will work to raise money for Homage and the various programs it runs. When considering ways to engage with...
2022 NW Pinball Championships coming to Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Sept. 9
This fall, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate will be hosting the 10th annual Northwest Pinball Championships. This year’s championship rounds will consist of three International Fitness Professionals Association (IFPA) rounds, a women’s tournament and Sunday consolation knockout event. While the three IFPA rounds are full, competitors can apply to...
Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront
This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
Deadline extended to Aug. 19 for Arts of the Terrace juried show entries
The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions, and has extended the submission deadline to Aug. 19. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the...
Edmonds scenic: Saturday sunset
Next Uptown Edmonds Market Aug. 16
Two more Uptown Edmonds Tuesday evening markets are coming up: from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 16 and Aug 23. Located on 236th Street Southwest just west of Highway 99 and north of Safeway, the market — sponsored by the City of Edmonds — includes vendors selling a range of products, from food to arts and crafts, and also features live music.
North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26
The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade
Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
Community discussion on gun safety set for Aug. 25
SnoCo Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America and the Edmonds Police Department are partnering to host a community discussion on gun safety, from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the police department, 250 5th Ave. N. The event will include a presentation on “the importance of secure firearms...
Emergency management plan update plus guidelines for resolutions before Edmonds City Council Aug. 16
The Edmonds City Council is set to cover a range of topics during its Tuesday, Aug. 16 business meeting. Among them: an update of the city’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and a related code change related to disaster preparation, emergency coordination and civil emergencies. The council is also scheduled to consider draft guidelines for city council resolutions, with a focus on ensuring such resolutions are related to city business and are politically nonpartisan.
City of Edmonds pavement assessments to start Aug. 13
The City of Edmonds has engaged Infrastructure Management Services LLC to complete a detailed inventory and condition rating of all roadways and select right-of-way assets owned by the city, and work is scheduled to start Saturday, Aug. 13. The company will inventory and collect pavement performance data using a device...
Mountlake Terrace recycle and transfer station to reopen Sunday following Saturday fire
The Snohomish County Solid Waste Southwest Recycle and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace was closed on Saturday, Aug.13 due to an onsite fire, but will reopen on Sunday, the county said in a news release. The county said the fire “has been addressed” but the cause wasn’t immediately available....
Edmonds Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 10, 2022
21200 block 84th Avenue West: Response to a traffic hazard led to a DUI arrest. 21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was dropped in a parking lot and possibly stolen right after. 8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Subject reported being sexually assaulted by their ex. 10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A...
