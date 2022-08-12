Read full article on original website
sonomasun.com
When Sonoma rocks it, it stays rocked
Consider Sonoma rocked for at least one year. The annual Sonoma City Party was held August 4 on Sonoma Plaza to bring the community together for fun and festivities. The evening was filled with fantastic food, tasty drinks, incredible local entertainment, and an abundance of community spirit. How do you...
lakecountybloom.com
The Marvelous Molcajete: La Chilanguita
If you feel like enjoying more great restaurants in Lake County, Food and Drink page. It’s a balmy mid-summer evening. The sun is still high and the night young in Clearlake. The day’s warmth lingers, and the evening breeze is still a long way off. But, it’s no bother since La Chilanguita primarily offers indoor dining. Step inside and enter a charming family-owned restaurant where friendly faces greet everyone. Then, it’s choose-your-own-seat casual dining. The building, a once fast-food chain restaurant, is now transformed into a bright, cheery, relaxing environment.
kymkemp.com
PRRM Invites Mendocino County Residents to complete ‘Recovery and Resiliency Survey’
The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division (PRRM) invites residents of Mendocino County, past and present, to complete the Recovery and Resiliency Survey!. Responses to the survey will help PRRM track the recovery progress, assess unmet needs in the community, improve future disaster recovery efforts, and plan future recovery and resiliency projects.
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot
Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
theava.com
The Woman Who Funded Alex Thomas Plaza
Gabrielle Hall Thomas, matriarch of a family with deep roots in the agricultural history of the Ukiah Valley, died August 3 at the Sequoias in San Francisco where she lived in recent years. She was 99. ‘Gay’ Thomas was an informed individual of accomplishment and poise. Her graciousness, and finely...
Fox40
Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park
(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Groucho,’ ‘Sparkles’ and ‘Willie’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — There are several new dogs waiting to be adopted at Clearlake Animal Control. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and...
mendofever.com
Environmental Crimes Discovered at Bell Springs Cannabis Grow—1,423 Plants Eradicated
The following is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
mendofever.com
Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
mendofever.com
Female Wants A Ride To Santa Rosa, Male Yelling In Front Of Location – Ukiah Police Logs 08.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
MCSO: Found with Drugs, Glass Pipe, and Handgun, Willits Man Proceeds to Bring Drugs Into County Jail
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-10-22 at about 8:25 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
mendofever.com
Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant
Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
mendofever.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision With Vehicle Closes Southbound Talmadge Exit at Ukiah
Just before 6:30 p.m., a motorcyclist and a white car collided on the southbound Talmage onramp at Ukiah. The rider went down. According to the scanner, CPR was performed on the rider. At a little after 6:45 the rider was pronounced deceased. The onramp is shutdown as of 8:16 p.m....
mendofever.com
Serious Traffic Collision on Sherwood Road North of Willits
A vehicle went off the road in the 25,700 block of Sherwood Road north of Willits in the Brooktrails area this morning about 10:22 a.m. According to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner, one person may be deceased and he reported that it will take extended time to extract them. In addition, they aren’t sure yet if there may be more individuals in the vehicle.
mendofever.com
Subject Left Taking Napkins From Location, Vandalism In Area For Last Two Weeks – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury
The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
mendofever.com
Fatal Crash in Colusa County Closes Highway 20
A fatal crash is affecting traffic on Hwy 20 west of Williams after a Honda Fit hit a dump truck pulling a trailer head-on at approximately 6:41 a.m. The westbound lane is completely closed and the eastbound is partially blocked by the crash. Caltrans reports, “In Colusa County, Highway 20 Westbound, just West of Walnut Drive has lanes blocked due to a collision. There is no estimated time of opening and no detours have been provided.”
