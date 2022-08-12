ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sonomasun.com

When Sonoma rocks it, it stays rocked

Consider Sonoma rocked for at least one year. The annual Sonoma City Party was held August 4 on Sonoma Plaza to bring the community together for fun and festivities. The evening was filled with fantastic food, tasty drinks, incredible local entertainment, and an abundance of community spirit. How do you...
lakecountybloom.com

The Marvelous Molcajete: La Chilanguita

If you feel like enjoying more great restaurants in Lake County, Food and Drink page. It’s a balmy mid-summer evening. The sun is still high and the night young in Clearlake. The day’s warmth lingers, and the evening breeze is still a long way off. But, it’s no bother since La Chilanguita primarily offers indoor dining. Step inside and enter a charming family-owned restaurant where friendly faces greet everyone. Then, it’s choose-your-own-seat casual dining. The building, a once fast-food chain restaurant, is now transformed into a bright, cheery, relaxing environment.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

PRRM Invites Mendocino County Residents to complete ‘Recovery and Resiliency Survey’

The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division (PRRM) invites residents of Mendocino County, past and present, to complete the Recovery and Resiliency Survey!. Responses to the survey will help PRRM track the recovery progress, assess unmet needs in the community, improve future disaster recovery efforts, and plan future recovery and resiliency projects.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
walnutcreekmagazine.com

Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot

Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
CALISTOGA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, CA
Lake County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Lake County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
theava.com

The Woman Who Funded Alex Thomas Plaza

Gabrielle Hall Thomas, matriarch of a family with deep roots in the agricultural history of the Ukiah Valley, died August 3 at the Sequoias in San Francisco where she lived in recent years. She was 99. ‘Gay’ Thomas was an informed individual of accomplishment and poise. Her graciousness, and finely...
UKIAH, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park

(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Groucho,’ ‘Sparkles’ and ‘Willie’

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — There are several new dogs waiting to be adopted at Clearlake Animal Control. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and...
CLEARLAKE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Labor Day Weekend#Localevent#Local Life#Carnival#Guns#Horse#The Lake County Fair#The Blue Ribbon Dinner#Mud Drags#Twin Pine Casino Hotel#Fiesta
mendofever.com

Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th

(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
mendofever.com

Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant

Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Serious Traffic Collision on Sherwood Road North of Willits

A vehicle went off the road in the 25,700 block of Sherwood Road north of Willits in the Brooktrails area this morning about 10:22 a.m. According to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner, one person may be deceased and he reported that it will take extended time to extract them. In addition, they aren’t sure yet if there may be more individuals in the vehicle.
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury

The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Fatal Crash in Colusa County Closes Highway 20

A fatal crash is affecting traffic on Hwy 20 west of Williams after a Honda Fit hit a dump truck pulling a trailer head-on at approximately 6:41 a.m. The westbound lane is completely closed and the eastbound is partially blocked by the crash. Caltrans reports, “In Colusa County, Highway 20 Westbound, just West of Walnut Drive has lanes blocked due to a collision. There is no estimated time of opening and no detours have been provided.”
COLUSA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy