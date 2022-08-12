NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is shaping up to be one of the best of the summer. After being stuck in a stretch of extreme heat and humidity, an area of high pressure moved in from Canada bringing in a fresh new air mass that will stick around through the weekend. Things start to turn unsettled next week as an area of low pressure could bring the chance for some showers starting late Monday night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO