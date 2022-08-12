ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

2 found dead inside Omaha home

A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A fantastic morning with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Partly sunny skies today with highs near 84 in Omaha. Rain chances increase tonight, becoming likely on Monday. A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday. Updated: 23 hours...
KETV.com

Person of interest for homicide in Omaha arrested by Iowa law enforcement

WINTERSET, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is a person of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located a vehicle that was identified as stolen from the homicide investigation in Omaha.
KETV.com

NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday

A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 12

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 12. 6. Omaha neighbors disappointed with high traffic volume. A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. 5. Omaha man charged with arson in jail. A man is accused of...
KETV.com

'Great pride in your park': Platte River State Park celebrates 40th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Neb. — A hidden gem nestled between two major communities. "It's a very beautiful park. It's amazing how many times you hear oh, I didn't even know it was here and somebody has grown up in Omaha and Lincoln their whole lives and they don't even know we're here," said Adam Johns, a superintendent of the Platte River State Park.
KETV.com

Ukrainian family adjusting to Omaha after fleeing war-torn homeland

OMAHA, Neb. — As her toddlers learn their English A-B-Cs, Ukrainian mom Miriam Tiutiunnyk is developing a new vocabulary of her own. She was six months pregnant when war erupted, and left Lviv when baby Sophia was two-and-a-half weeks old. “Doesn’t matter if it was the nighttime or daytime,...
KETV.com

Omaha Public Schools' back-to-school-bash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash at Baxter Arena on Saturday. Guests were treated to free food and books at the event. It also offered meet and greet opportunities with OPS staff and community partners. In attendance were school mascots, movie characters and NASA astronaut...
iheart.com

Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain

The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
WOWT

11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
WOWT

Gas leak prompts evacuations for Omaha homes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gas leak prompted some evacuations Saturday. Omaha Fire crews were busy Saturday afternoon along with workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District in North Omaha. A natural gas leak prompted Omaha Fire to evacuate homes in the area of 76th and Bedford. It happened around 6...
KETV.com

HoopRank Communities' second annual back-to-school sneaker giveaway

OMAHA, Neb. — Starting off on the right foot is important, so a metro nonprofit is stepping in to make sure all student-athletes have that chance. HoopRank Communities hosted its second annual back-to-school sneaker giveaway — 175 pairs of shoes were handed out. Organizers say kids shouldn't be...
KETV.com

Missing inmate from Omaha corrections center arrested by Lincoln police

LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate who was missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha was arrested Wednesday by Lincoln police, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Semaj Ross, 44, was booked into Lancaster County Department of Corrections for new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.
247Sports

Packing for Dublin is no easy task for Huskers with game two weeks away

Nebraska Assistant AD for Equipment Operations Jay Terry has been thinking about the logistics of getting the Huskers to Dublin and back since Nebraska’s matchup against Illinois was first announced back in 2019. “We’ve been working on things and it’s just been an on-going process of what we need...

