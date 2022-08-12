ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety Investments

A shot of the Powers Road 219 overpass in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, accompanied by West Seneca School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, West Seneca Teachers Union and Town Board member Joe Cantafio, and Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck, recently announced an investment of one millions dollars to improve the safety of the West Seneca and Orchard Park school districts.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?

Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
ALLEGANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo

You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
wnypapers.com

NYS: Major increase in 'Red Flag Law' usage by law enforcement statewide

Hochul: Keeping New Yorkers protected from gun violence caused by individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others. √ NYS: Substantially more Red Flag applications filed in last three months than all of 2021; State Police: More than 93% increase. √ State will offer new training in partnership with...
BUFFALO, NY
