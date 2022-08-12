Read full article on original website
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety Investments
A shot of the Powers Road 219 overpass in Orchard Park, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, accompanied by West Seneca School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak, West Seneca Teachers Union and Town Board member Joe Cantafio, and Orchard Park Central School District Superintendent David Lilleck, recently announced an investment of one millions dollars to improve the safety of the West Seneca and Orchard Park school districts.
Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
West Seneca Police team up with animal advocates to create calendars
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue are excited to announce that the Police and Rescue Animal Calendar is now available for presale! Both animal rescue organizations joined with the West Seneca Police Department for a special photo shoot. Officers spent time with rescue dogs and cats and took […]
Buffalo mass shooting victims names now etched into stone bricks at a local church
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The names of each person killed in the mass shooting at Tops are now etched into stone bricks. They are in the memorial courtyard at Holy Trinity on Main Street in Buffalo. The pastor told 2 On Your Side that a visitor to the church came...
Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
What Is The East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program
In early August 2022, New York Governor Hochul announced a series of new programs that were designed to help improve the lives of people who live in East Buffalo, a neighborhood that had been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades. The new East Buffalo Down Payment...
Benefit for young woman paralyzed from crash next weekend
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A benefit is set to be held for a young woman who was paralyzed in an April 2020 crash. Chelsea Ellis was hit by a Buffalo Police cruiser on April 15, 2020 while walking on a sidewalk in the city of Buffalo. On August 20, a benefit will be held for […]
Plaque presented to Jefferson Avenue Tops to mark Community Health Center of Buffalo partnership
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "We become one in the midst of a storm." That is the first line on a plaque that was presented to the Tops location on Jefferson Avenue. The presentation marked the partnership between the store and the Community Health Center of Buffalo. The center's mission is...
Several survivors gathered to discuss funds and share their tragic experiences after the massacre at Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of people gathered to say they feel forgotten since the Tops mass shooting. One woman was in the store with her daughter. She told her heartbreaking story of survival and why she hopes to be compensated like other victims. "I have...
Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?
Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
New healthcare center provides affordable access to treatment on Buffalo’s west side
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A new healthcare center has opened its doors on Buffalo’s west side. Neighborhood Health Center celebrated its grand opening of its latest facility on Niagara Street on Thursday. “I think it’s an exciting opportunity for the neighborhood,” said Director of Public Health Merlyn Hammer. “Having this new site open up I […]
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier
ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo
You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide which brings awareness to bike and pedestrian safety.
Buffalo man arrested for aiding elderly then accessing financial accounts
CORRECTION On August 12, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence arrested *Jered C. Menter, 31 of Buffalo, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Identity Theft 1st degree and Forgery 2nd degree all class D felonies. On July 02, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence responded to...
Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
NYS: Major increase in 'Red Flag Law' usage by law enforcement statewide
Hochul: Keeping New Yorkers protected from gun violence caused by individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others. √ NYS: Substantially more Red Flag applications filed in last three months than all of 2021; State Police: More than 93% increase. √ State will offer new training in partnership with...
