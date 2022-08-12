Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones Library gearing up for more fun
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library just wrapped up a busy summer.]. Kids enjoyed several daily activities before school began. Now, the library is gearing up to offer more free and fun events- this time offering more towards adults and teens. ”We’re ramping up for a ton...
WDAM-TV
Volunteer group helps new Mobile St. business get ready to open
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Hub City volunteers are helping a new Mobile Street business get ready to open its doors. About one dozen people from the group, D*mn It, Do IT! Hattiesburg, removed debris and pulled down kudzu and weeds Saturday at the old Anderson Machine Shop. It’s being...
WDAM-TV
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
WDAM-TV
Petal Garden holding Home Run Derby fundraiser
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal non-profit is turning to the baseball diamond to raise funds to support two community gardens in the city. Petal Healing Garden is hosting” Take Me Out to the Home Run Derby!” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex in Petal.
WDAM-TV
Ground has broken on Petal Chick-fil-A
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction teams were on site Sunday morning In Petal breaking the ground on the new Chick-fil-A location for the Pine Belt. The Friendly City will soon have their own Chick-fil-A, which is known for their staff, service and the phrase, “my pleasure.”. “I am not...
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 8/12
WDAM-TV
Forrest County housefire proves deadly
RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT. |. The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men...
WDAM-TV
Habitat for Humanity hosts first orientation class since start of pandemic
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People interested in partnering with Habitat for Humanity to get a home of their own participated in a special seminar Saturday morning. A home-ownership orientation class at Forrest General Hospital gave potential Habitat for Humanity partners a chance to learn more about the organization, which helps provide affordable housing for qualified families.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
WDAM-TV
Hub City businesses say ‘thank you’ with Christian Services beautification
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg non-profit is usually the one helping people, but the organization is now the one receiving help from grateful community members. Christian Services, Inc. provides struggling community members necessities such as clothing and food. They also run the men’s mentorship program, Liberty Ministries and the financial counseling program, Thrive.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. sees economic growth despite economy
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Businesses have seen inflation across the board during the past year or so. However, the City of Laurel and Jones County have seen success, economically-speaking. “Jones county’s been very very fortunate that we have still seen our businesses grow, and we’ve seen new businesses want...
Home struck by gunfire on Broad Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A home was struck by gunfire in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a call about a shooting just before 8:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street. They said no one was shot, but a home was hit during […]
WDAM-TV
Freshman students move-in to USM residence halls
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is welcoming new students to its Hattiesburg campus this weekend. Residence halls were busy Friday, Aug. 12, for freshman move-in day. Students, family members and some helpful fellow students unpacked clothes, school supplies and everything they needed for their rooms. Move-in...
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
bobgermanylaw.com
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
WDAM-TV
Stringer Water Works lifts nearly month-long boil water notice
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - After nearly a month, Stringer Water Works lifts a boil water notice for communities along County Road 10. Stringer Water Works issued the boil water notice on July 18 for all homes and businesses along and south of CR 10, including State Route 533 and State Route 15. They lifted the notice on Friday, Aug. 12.
WDAM-TV
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate Sunday morning gunfire in the 400 block of Broad Street. No injuries were re[ported in the incident, which was called in shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Hattiesburg Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said. While...
WDAM-TV
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
