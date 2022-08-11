ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essex County, MA
Government
County
Essex County, MA
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Elections
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Lynn, MA
Government
City
Wayland, MA
ABC6.com

State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church. Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#The Essex County Sheriff#League Of Women Voters
CBS Boston

Drug bust leads to 4 arrests in Dorchester

BOSTON -- Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Boston on Friday afternoon. Police said everyone involved lives together on Page Street in Dorchester. After a lengthy investigation, police said officers obtained a search warrant and seized 1,302 grams of heroin, 894 grams of methamphetamine, 396 grams of fentanyl, 230 grams of crack cocaine, 190 grams of powdered cocaine, $11,433 in cash, and other drug distribution accessories. Jeiler Guerrero, age 18, Braylin Guerrero, age 21, Justhin Lara-Soto, age 23, and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, age 27, were arrested. All four suspects were charged with two counts of trafficking Class A drugs and two counts of trafficking Class B drugs. 
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Andrew B. Cuneo

BPD Remembers: The Boston Police Department remembers Officer Andrew B. Cuneo who was shot and killed in the line of duty 101 years ago today. Officer Cuneo, who was the first Italian-born Boston Police Officer killed in the line of duty, was fatally wounded while confronting an armed gunman on Hanover Street in the North End. The suspect had just stolen a .38 caliber revolver from a local store and when Officer Cuneo approached, the suspect opened fire.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
Boston 25 News WFXT

80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station

BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2

WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police.    ...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy