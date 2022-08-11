Read full article on original website
Several people injured during an assault at Shannon Beach in Winchester
WINCHESTER, Mass. — State Police say several people are injured - and five people are under arrest - after an “altercation” at Shannon Beach at the state park in Winchester. At least one of the victims is expected to undergo surgery at Mass. General Hospital, according to...
WMUR.com
Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
whdh.com
Police looking for suspect in assault and rape at Tufts Medical T stop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are looking for a man accused of assault and rape at the Tufts Medical T stop last week. Police released photos of Steven Coffey, who they said is believed to be homeless and frequents the downtown area. Authorities are asking for anyone who knows of...
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church. Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Next step: Harmony Montgomery case now a murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This week, New Hampshire authorities announced the Harmony Montgomery investigation is taking a new turn. “I’m beyond saddened to stand here today to announce the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester New Hampshire Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg announced. The...
Drug bust leads to 4 arrests in Dorchester
BOSTON -- Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Boston on Friday afternoon. Police said everyone involved lives together on Page Street in Dorchester. After a lengthy investigation, police said officers obtained a search warrant and seized 1,302 grams of heroin, 894 grams of methamphetamine, 396 grams of fentanyl, 230 grams of crack cocaine, 190 grams of powdered cocaine, $11,433 in cash, and other drug distribution accessories. Jeiler Guerrero, age 18, Braylin Guerrero, age 21, Justhin Lara-Soto, age 23, and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, age 27, were arrested. All four suspects were charged with two counts of trafficking Class A drugs and two counts of trafficking Class B drugs.
U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester
A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
fallriverreporter.com
Fairhaven man accused of larceny, breaking and entering, stealing vehicle, setting business on fire
TEWKSBURY – Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department, with the assistance of multiple public safety partners, arrested and charged a Fairhaven man with breaking and entering and several other charges. On Monday at approximately 2:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police responded to a report of a break-in at...
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Andrew B. Cuneo
BPD Remembers: The Boston Police Department remembers Officer Andrew B. Cuneo who was shot and killed in the line of duty 101 years ago today. Officer Cuneo, who was the first Italian-born Boston Police Officer killed in the line of duty, was fatally wounded while confronting an armed gunman on Hanover Street in the North End. The suspect had just stolen a .38 caliber revolver from a local store and when Officer Cuneo approached, the suspect opened fire.
‘Operation Snowfall’ drug trafficking supervisor sentenced
A supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the Boston area was sentenced Wednesday in connection with a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
whdh.com
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
Police: More than 15 shell casings found after exchange of gunfire in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire in Somerville early Saturday. Police say shots fired were reported around 1:05 a.m. in the Memorial Road area. Witnesses told police a person on foot exchanged gunfire with two others on a scooter on River Road. No injuries were...
80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station
BOSTON — One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning. Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.
Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2
WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police. ...
