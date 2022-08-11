The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 1, 11:50 p.m.: A driver backed his 1998 Toyota van into a commercial truck parked in the lot for Dunkin’ Donuts at 49 Mt. Auburn St. Then the driver tried to leave the parking lot heading the wrong direction, but several customers stood in front of the vehicle to prevent it from leaving. Police arrived and spoke to the driver, who said he tried to buy some coffee but Dunkin’ was closed. Officers detected an odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he was unsteady on his feet. The man did not pass four field sobriety tests. Bryan Gonzales-Teo, 26, of Watertown, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to use care when starting and stopping.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO