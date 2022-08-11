Read full article on original website
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
bpdnews.com
Four Suspects in Custody After Search Warrants Lead to the Recovery of Drugs and Cash in Dorchester
At about 1:20 PM on Friday August 12, 2022, BPD officers assigned to the Drug Control Units from District C-11 (Dorchester) and District B-3 (Mattapan) in coordination with members of the Metro Boston FBI Task Force, arrested Jeiler Guerrero, 18, Braylin Guerrero, 21, Justhin Lara-Soto, 23, and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, 27, at their shared residence on Page Street in Dorchester. The suspects were placed in custody following the simultaneous execution of two search warrants which were issued out of Dorchester District Court as a result of a lengthy investigation into ongoing drug distribution in the community. As a result of their efforts, the officers were able to recover approximately 1,302 grams of heroin, 894 grams of methamphetamine, 396 grams of fentanyl, 230 grams of crack cocaine, 190 grams of powdered cocaine as well as $11,433 in U.S. Currency along with other drug distribution accessories and evidence.
bpdnews.com
Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant
As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
Watertown News
Police Log: Driver Tries to Flee After Striking Truck in Parking Lot, String of Catalytic Converter Thefts
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 1, 11:50 p.m.: A driver backed his 1998 Toyota van into a commercial truck parked in the lot for Dunkin’ Donuts at 49 Mt. Auburn St. Then the driver tried to leave the parking lot heading the wrong direction, but several customers stood in front of the vehicle to prevent it from leaving. Police arrived and spoke to the driver, who said he tried to buy some coffee but Dunkin’ was closed. Officers detected an odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he was unsteady on his feet. The man did not pass four field sobriety tests. Bryan Gonzales-Teo, 26, of Watertown, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to use care when starting and stopping.
Boston police seeking to identify suspect in indecent assault and battery case
Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an indecent assault and battery case. The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue, police said. The suspect, who could be seen in a security image, is described...
liveboston617.org
Man Wanted on Firearm Charges Arrested by Gang Unit Thursday During TRaffic Stop
On Thursday August 11, at approximately 19:00 hours, the Boston Police Department Violent Strike Force, more commonly known as the Gang Unit contacted a routine traffic stop in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Regis Road, that ended in an arrest for a stolen car and multiple warrants. Both occupants were taken out of the vehicle and briefly detained.
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
Police Make Arrest After 18-year-old Man Tries Driving Away, Dragging Officer
WORCESTER - A Worcester Police officer was trapped in a car door and dragged a short distance following a traffic stop on Gardner Street early Friday morning. According to the Worcester Police Department, around 2:15 AM on Friday, an officer saw a Subaru parked on a sidewalk on Canterbury Street. The operator of the vehicle - Ralek Matthews, 18, of Hudson Street - was seen walking up the vehicle, tossing a fanny pack inside and then getting in and driving away.
whdh.com
Police looking for suspect in assault and rape at Tufts Medical T stop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are looking for a man accused of assault and rape at the Tufts Medical T stop last week. Police released photos of Steven Coffey, who they said is believed to be homeless and frequents the downtown area. Authorities are asking for anyone who knows of...
Police: More than 15 shell casings found after exchange of gunfire in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire in Somerville early Saturday. Police say shots fired were reported around 1:05 a.m. in the Memorial Road area. Witnesses told police a person on foot exchanged gunfire with two others on a scooter on River Road. No injuries were...
ABC6.com
Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
‘Operation Snowfall’ drug trafficking supervisor sentenced
A supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the Boston area was sentenced Wednesday in connection with a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
East Providence man charged with stealing from cars
Police said they received several calls over the past week regarding unlocked vehicles being broken into in the area of Central and Woodward avenues.
liveboston617.org
Man Shot Overnight on Burrell Street in Roxbury Expected to Survive
On Saturday night at approximately 23:55 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to a 911 call for a person reportedly shot on Burrell Street in Roxbury. Officers assigned to District B-2 as well as K-9 units, and tactical assets responded to the area and upon arrival, located a victim, who was not identified, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render aid while awaiting the arrival of Boston EMS.
liveboston617.org
Armed Car Jacking or Just Unlicensed Driving, Investigation Underway After Bizarre 911 Call
On Thursday August 11, at approximately 19:30 hours, Boston Police Officers from District D-4 responded to a reported armed carjacking at 811 Massachusetts Ave. The victim reported that their 2020 KIA rental had been stolen at gunpoint by someone known to them. The victim went on to say they saw a gun in the possession of the offender.
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
Rhode Island man arrested after driving around Providence with woman stuck on hood of car, police say
A Rhode Island man has been arrested after he allegedly was caught on video driving around the city of Providence with a woman stuck on the hood of his car, a report says. Investigators believe the bizarre scene unfolded Tuesday after Keith Beard of Warwick crashed into the victim’s vehicle in the city’s downtown area, according to WPRI.
