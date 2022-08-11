ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

Comments / 1

 

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack

WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
WORCESTER, MA
bpdnews.com

Four Suspects in Custody After Search Warrants Lead to the Recovery of Drugs and Cash in Dorchester

At about 1:20 PM on Friday August 12, 2022, BPD officers assigned to the Drug Control Units from District C-11 (Dorchester) and District B-3 (Mattapan) in coordination with members of the Metro Boston FBI Task Force, arrested Jeiler Guerrero, 18, Braylin Guerrero, 21, Justhin Lara-Soto, 23, and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, 27, at their shared residence on Page Street in Dorchester. The suspects were placed in custody following the simultaneous execution of two search warrants which were issued out of Dorchester District Court as a result of a lengthy investigation into ongoing drug distribution in the community. As a result of their efforts, the officers were able to recover approximately 1,302 grams of heroin, 894 grams of methamphetamine, 396 grams of fentanyl, 230 grams of crack cocaine, 190 grams of powdered cocaine as well as $11,433 in U.S. Currency along with other drug distribution accessories and evidence.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant

As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Driver Tries to Flee After Striking Truck in Parking Lot, String of Catalytic Converter Thefts

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 1, 11:50 p.m.: A driver backed his 1998 Toyota van into a commercial truck parked in the lot for Dunkin’ Donuts at 49 Mt. Auburn St. Then the driver tried to leave the parking lot heading the wrong direction, but several customers stood in front of the vehicle to prevent it from leaving. Police arrived and spoke to the driver, who said he tried to buy some coffee but Dunkin’ was closed. Officers detected an odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he was unsteady on his feet. The man did not pass four field sobriety tests. Bryan Gonzales-Teo, 26, of Watertown, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to use care when starting and stopping.
WATERTOWN, MA
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
Revere, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Revere, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Wanted on Firearm Charges Arrested by Gang Unit Thursday During TRaffic Stop

On Thursday August 11, at approximately 19:00 hours, the Boston Police Department Violent Strike Force, more commonly known as the Gang Unit contacted a routine traffic stop in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Regis Road, that ended in an arrest for a stolen car and multiple warrants. Both occupants were taken out of the vehicle and briefly detained.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
thisweekinworcester.com

Police Make Arrest After 18-year-old Man Tries Driving Away, Dragging Officer

WORCESTER - A Worcester Police officer was trapped in a car door and dragged a short distance following a traffic stop on Gardner Street early Friday morning. According to the Worcester Police Department, around 2:15 AM on Friday, an officer saw a Subaru parked on a sidewalk on Canterbury Street. The operator of the vehicle - Ralek Matthews, 18, of Hudson Street - was seen walking up the vehicle, tossing a fanny pack inside and then getting in and driving away.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Boston 25 News WFXT

19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
liveboston617.org

Man Shot Overnight on Burrell Street in Roxbury Expected to Survive

On Saturday night at approximately 23:55 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to a 911 call for a person reportedly shot on Burrell Street in Roxbury. Officers assigned to District B-2 as well as K-9 units, and tactical assets responded to the area and upon arrival, located a victim, who was not identified, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render aid while awaiting the arrival of Boston EMS.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
BOSTON, MA

