Local THP troopers sending supplies to Kentucky flood victims
FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — After deadly floods swept through eastern Kentucky last month, local Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are stepping up to help those in need.
On Friday, troopers with THP’s Fall Branch district will deliver two trailers containing assorted cleaning supplies, meals ready to eat and non-perishable foods.
After the deadly floods, THP Lt. Traci Barrett checked with one of her Kentucky State Police contacts who told her what items were still in need.Ballad Health delivers diapers, baby wipes to flood victims
Within a week, THP Fall Branch troopers managed to fill two trailers with the needed supplies.
The highway patrol’s command staff granted permission for Barrett and her team to make the out-of-state trip to deliver the supplies.
