Orange Grove, TX

KIII 3News

Blitz Preview: Robstown Pickers

ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's been a whopping 12 years since Robstown has made the playoffs. But that doesn't mean it can't happen for this year's group of Pickers. Coach Gage Perry says Robstown is closer to the postseason than most think after being in several games last season. Then-Head Coach Doug Wood had the Pickers in contention for district titles in the late 2000s, so it can be done.
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Blitz Preview: San Diego Vaqueros

SAN DIEGO, Texas — The San Diego Vaqueros are coming off a historic season in which they reached the third round, but now they turn the roster over quite a bit heading into 2022. Head Coach Bo Ochoa says that San Diego lost about half of its starters off...
SAN DIEGO, TX
tarletonsports.com

Texans win debut exhibition against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI – Tarleton pitched a shutout and Kiki Baurmann delivered the first goal for Tarleton Soccer against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a 1-0 exhibition win. "I'm just so proud of this group. That was a grind-it-out kind of game," said head coach Pete Cuadrado. "Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is a really good team. They finished top four in the Southland last season and returned a lot of their team. It was tough to have a goal called back early and I think that really woke them (AMCC) up.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kogt.com

Tommy Shelton Jr.

Tommy Shelton Jr., 69, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on July 15, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas on January 1, 1953, he was the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Threat reported at Richard King High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New policy keeps phones out of Refugio classrooms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students in Refugio have been preparing to return to the classrooms. Teachers are preparing, as well, with a new rule involving cell phones. Refugio High School teachers will now be collecting all student devices at the beginning of each class period as an attempt to try to minimize distractions.
REFUGIO, TX
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017

Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
VICTORIA, TX
KIII 3News

Alice ISD increases security for upcoming school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few years back in 2018, Alice ISD looked into safety and security at every one of their schools. Alice Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarborough told 3NEWS, "one of the reasons why we closed three schools was because they were very difficult to secure. They were old buildings, multiple exits, all exteriors exposed."
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

Rock N Roll Flea Market returns to the House of Rock

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rock N Roll Flea Market returned to the House of Rock, Saturday afternoon!. 3NEWS spoke with founder Rafael Davila who said that it's a great place for collectors interested in vintage albums, t-shirts, posters, and much more. It's also a way for locals to showcase their own stuff.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
