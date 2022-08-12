Read full article on original website
Related
Blitz Preview: Robstown Pickers
ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's been a whopping 12 years since Robstown has made the playoffs. But that doesn't mean it can't happen for this year's group of Pickers. Coach Gage Perry says Robstown is closer to the postseason than most think after being in several games last season. Then-Head Coach Doug Wood had the Pickers in contention for district titles in the late 2000s, so it can be done.
Blitz Preview: San Diego Vaqueros
SAN DIEGO, Texas — The San Diego Vaqueros are coming off a historic season in which they reached the third round, but now they turn the roster over quite a bit heading into 2022. Head Coach Bo Ochoa says that San Diego lost about half of its starters off...
tarletonsports.com
Texans win debut exhibition against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI – Tarleton pitched a shutout and Kiki Baurmann delivered the first goal for Tarleton Soccer against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a 1-0 exhibition win. "I'm just so proud of this group. That was a grind-it-out kind of game," said head coach Pete Cuadrado. "Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is a really good team. They finished top four in the Southland last season and returned a lot of their team. It was tough to have a goal called back early and I think that really woke them (AMCC) up.
kogt.com
Tommy Shelton Jr.
Tommy Shelton Jr., 69, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on July 15, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas on January 1, 1953, he was the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TASO meets at Tuluso-Midway ISD to discuss further details on the new 'Three Strike Policy'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As fall sports kick off, Texas officials from all over the state met at Tuloso-Midway, Saturday morning, to address some major rules. One of the rules discussed adds a layer of protection for referee officials against hyperactive fans who tend to get out of control.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
CC Parks and Rec opens free after school program for Coastal Bend students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation will be offering an after school program to students ages six to sixteen at no cost to parents. The program will take place weekdays Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. In the program, you can expect your...
High winds bring down powerlines west of Odem near County Road 1472
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The potential for rain has brought high winds to the Coastal Bend and even resulted in downed power lines. High winds knocked down six power poles near County Roads 1472 and 2047 west of Odem, according to a social media post from San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corpus Christi roads flood, strand drivers after 2 inches of rain
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flooding caused travel problems on a few busy Corpus Christi roads on Sunday, leaving some drivers stranded while others chose to drive through floodwaters. Below was our live blog from coverage throughout Sunday. Now that the rain event for Sunday is mostly over, we are...
Flour Bluff seniors complete summer flight academy to earn pilot's licenses
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sky is limit for Flour Bluff seniors Camden Korsmo and Henry Stanley who just completed an eight-week summer flight academy with the U.S Navy. The two who were selected for the elite program from several other candidates across the country received their FAA private pilot's license and college credit.
Classroom Challenges: How Coastal Bend districts are making sure their students will be safe
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Robstown, Ingleside, and Sinton ISD’s shared with 3NEWS how technology and communication will be key in their safety protocols. Districts are on the same page: but each in their own way. Corpus Christi ISD is the largest school district in the Coastal Bend...
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Threat reported at Richard King High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
New policy keeps phones out of Refugio classrooms
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students in Refugio have been preparing to return to the classrooms. Teachers are preparing, as well, with a new rule involving cell phones. Refugio High School teachers will now be collecting all student devices at the beginning of each class period as an attempt to try to minimize distractions.
How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
Texas experts predict about a foot of rain is needed to prevent crop disruption in 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As a summer of severe drought continues in South Texas, some are holding their hopes high for rain this weekend. Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent Jaime Lopez is keeping an eye on crop production in Nueces County, providing important insight to those who work on the land.
Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017
Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
Alice ISD increases security for upcoming school year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few years back in 2018, Alice ISD looked into safety and security at every one of their schools. Alice Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarborough told 3NEWS, "one of the reasons why we closed three schools was because they were very difficult to secure. They were old buildings, multiple exits, all exteriors exposed."
Shook Towing busy at work during high floods in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's rain brought problems for drivers who found themselves stalled in high water while driving through flooded areas. When the rain comes down, however, Shook Towing jumps into action. "I get about the same amount of calls during the storm, but after the storm is...
Rock N Roll Flea Market returns to the House of Rock
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rock N Roll Flea Market returned to the House of Rock, Saturday afternoon!. 3NEWS spoke with founder Rafael Davila who said that it's a great place for collectors interested in vintage albums, t-shirts, posters, and much more. It's also a way for locals to showcase their own stuff.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0