KTBS
Countdown to FFF: Many
There’s a pattern developing in Many. When the Tigers lose a state title game, they win the following season. That was the case in 2014 and 2020. If the pattern holds, the Tigers should be Big Easy bound in 2022. Jess Curtis - Many head coach: "We hope that...
KTBS
LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions hosts graduation
SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions had a lot to celebrate Saturday. Some students received their bachelors and masters degrees at Saturday's graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. "It was really interesting to see how healthcare is constantly changing, even education, and how we...
KTBS
Southern University reverses decision, won't require masks on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. - Southern University has backed off its plans to reinstate an indoor mask mandate on campus this fall semester, just a day after first making the announcement. A spokesperson for the college sent out the following statement Monday morning, walking back the decision. "Upon further review of...
KTBS
Young Professionals Initiative names 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana, a program of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, has announced announce the 40 Under Forty Class of 2022. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of Northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI...
KTBS
Shreveport reaches 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer
SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service measured 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer in Shreveport. The high was 5 degrees above average and 5 less than the record. 10 is the average number of 100 degree days per summer according to the past 30 year climate records...
KTBS
Millions of dollars to be invested in Shreveport healthcare corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major announcement Monday signals change for the future of the healthcare corridor in Shreveport. Leaders from SporTran, City of Shreveport, Biomedical Research Foundation, LSU Health, Ochsner LSU Health Academic Center and the Louisiana DOTD detailed upcoming public transit and infrastructure improvements to the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor provided by the USDOT RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant. Shreveport was one of a handful of communities in Louisiana to be awarded funds.
KTBS
Heat Advisory across the ArkLaTex for Tuesday (Shreveport National Weather Service)
SHREVEPORT, La - The current heat advisory has been extended through early Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Here is the latest.
KTBS
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
KTBS
Third annual Clear the Shelters event held in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sci-Port Discovery Center hosted their third annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday. The goal was to help local animal shelters that have reached their full capacity. Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, Bossier City Animal Shelter, Parish Paws, The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana and Port City Cat...
KTBS
Marshall man arrested for fiery fatal crash in Shreveport
MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall man was arrested Friday on a Caddo Parish, Louisiana warrant in connection with a May 27 fiery crash that left one man dead. Stephen Scott Stasny Jr., 40, was arrested by Marshall Police Department and extradited the same day to Caddo Parish, where he remains in jail on bonds totaling $350,000.
KTBS
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KTBS
Marshall Police Department details plans for community policing program
The Marshall Police Department plans to expand its community policing program, going from one to four districts within the city. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth discussed the expansion of the program at the Marshall City Council’s Thursday meeting. “The community policing… I think over the last 5 years; 10...
KTBS
SWEPCO to announce customer assistance plan
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Help appears to be on the way for SWEPCO customers who are struggling with high bills during recent months. SWEPCO plans to announce later today or Tuesday a plan to waive late fees, waive the addition of deposits on existing accounts and allow for relaxed payment agreements, spokesman Michael Corbin told Caddo commissioners Monday.
KTBS
Caddo Commissioner proposes new plan to honor lynching victims
Shreveport, La -- A Caddo Parish commissioner is backing off his proposal to cut down a tree at the Caddo Courthouse that he said was used for lynchings. Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson now proposes a memorial garden in honor of lynching victims in Caddo Parish. The move comes just days...
KTBS
SPD makes arrest in first homicide of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man accused in the first homicide of 2022. Ronnie Boyd, 27, was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder. He was taken into custody by the SPD warrants unit. Boyd was developed as a suspect in the Jan. 1 shooting death of Christopher Lee....
KTBS
BCPD arrests pair for illegally firing weapons
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department arrested two men Friday, August 12, for firing their weapons at a third man. Isaiah Barrett, 19, and Lazarius Capers, 18, were arrested after an investigation led to their involvement in the shooting incident. BCPD patrol officers were dispatched...
KTBS
One year after fatal hit and run family still waiting for answers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Family and friends came together in Shreveport Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary. It was one year ago that Kenneth Boyter died and his wife, Elizabeth, was critically injured in a hit and run. It happened in the eastbound lane of Highway 3132 between Terry Bradshaw and...
KTBS
3 Sabine men indicted on drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Sabine Parish men indicted late last month in federal court on drug charges brings to 30 the number of federal firearm and drug indictments stemming from Sabine Parish in the past two years. Another 10 are pending, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday. The latest indictments include:
KTBS
BCPD needs the public’s help with identifying a thief
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing from a local store. On August 10, 2022, detectives say she was captured on surveillance video stealing $135.00 in merchandise from Target. The individual is described as a Black female wearing glasses with a light-colored wig, and a light-colored dress.
