ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

AR teachers say they’re ‘disheartened’ pay raises were not part of special session

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOuff_0hEGAytc00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Teachers in Little Rock say they’re disheartened pay raises were not discussed in this week’s special session.

“Shame on every legislator that chose to end that session early,” said Central High School Teacher Roy Vaughn.

In the past week, Democrats have voiced their plans to extend the session and discuss two bills covering raises and bonuses for teachers in the state.

Arkansas Legislature passes tax cut and school safety grant legislation

At the sound of the gavel, the session ended Friday morning, without any talk of teacher pay.

“This is all about priority,” said State Senator Keith Ingram (D) in an interview with our station earlier this week. “The Republicans’ priority was tax cuts, [and] our priority was teacher salary raises. The sad truth of all of this is that we can do all of it.”

Those against pay raises being discussed say they wanted more time to look the proposals over.

“A lot of the work on all of those issues is already taking place and we’re going to be ready to go when we get back in January,” said State Senator Jonathan Dismang (R).

Arkansas Democrats draw distinction, support teacher pay

A decision made in the people’s house has those outside up in arms.

“School starts literally in a few days,” said Vaughn. “Imagine teachers say just wait until January and we will start teaching. That doesn’t make good sense.”

Vaughn says he has fears teachers will walk, leaving behind a business they say they’re tired of waiting for.

“If educators chose to wait like that, educators would be without a job,” said Vaughn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Governor addresses ‘special session successes’

Today I’d like to talk about the excellent position our state is in to provide additional financial relief for Arkansans. In December, we cut nearly $500 million in taxes which was the largest tax cut in Arkansas history. This gave the people of Arkansas some financial relief and continued my promise of cutting taxes for everyone.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas Democrats convene to mix hope, urgency at convention in Conway

Hope and unity were the messages at the Arkansas Democratic Party state convention, but candidates also conveyed a sense of urgency when it comes to getting more representation at the Capitol with particular emphasis on the race for governor. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he believes his message of...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Arkansas MLK Commission hosts Back to School Bash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Back-to-school events have been popping up everywhere, and organizers are hopeful they'll provide parents some relief when it comes to spending money on school supplies. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission hosted a back-to-school supply giveaway tour where organizers gave away thousands of school...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ingram
Person
Roy Vaughn
THV11

Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand

BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
BENTON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Central High School#Democrats#Arkansas Legislature#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy