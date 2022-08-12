ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Bishop LeBlond hopes to make another deep playoff run

By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxeDw_0hEGAw8A00

Bishop LeBlond enters the 2022 season hankering for an even greater feeling of gridiron glory than they felt last year.

The golden eagles have been off and running with practices. This time last year, the team only entered the year with three seniors. This year, they doubled that number and head coach Chuck Davis has been impressed with the way the group has carried themselves and how they’ve helped the freshmen who are getting into the routine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Saint Joseph, MO
Sports
Saint Joseph, MO
Football
Local
Missouri Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
262
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy