Bishop LeBlond hopes to make another deep playoff run
Bishop LeBlond enters the 2022 season hankering for an even greater feeling of gridiron glory than they felt last year.
The golden eagles have been off and running with practices. This time last year, the team only entered the year with three seniors. This year, they doubled that number and head coach Chuck Davis has been impressed with the way the group has carried themselves and how they’ve helped the freshmen who are getting into the routine.
