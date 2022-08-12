ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Three people hurt in shooting at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Ill. — Gurnee Police have confirmed to WISN 12 News there was a shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The park is located just south of Kenosha across the Illinois state line. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
GURNEE, IL
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where […]
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

State Police Reveal Data On FOID Card Denials, Revocations

Illinois State Police have stepped up FOID card denials and revocations based upon findings of a “clear and present danger,” even though overall denials and revocations are down sharply compared to last year. State police implemented a revised standard last month on the “clear and present danger” designation…...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office: Lisbon Avenue offramp closed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted the Lisbon Avenue offramp on South-175 is closed. Traffic will be routed off Lloyd Street. The closure is due to a pursuit of an expected intoxicated driver, according to the Sheriff's office. The passenger suffered unknown injuries and the driver fled. First...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Police departments worry about surge in 'ghost guns'

Ghost guns look like every other gun, but they're not. The phantom firearms put safety at risk and make it even tougher for police to investigate. "There's no serial number on this," Wauwatosa Police Lt. Joseph Roy said, as he showed a ghost gun to WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz. "With any other gun, we at least have a place to start that investigation."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: 2 sentenced after fleeing to Puerto Rico

KENOSHA, Wis. - A man and woman arrested in Puerto Rico for a 2019 Kenosha shooting have now both been sentenced for the crime – one of them to life in prison. Alex Delgado-Cintron, 24, and Maria Patino, 40, were wanted in connection to the deadly shooting; one man was killed and another was injured another on Dec. 5, 2019.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police officer shoots man believed to be dealing drugs

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot a man Thursday evening who they believe was dealing drugs. Officers were investigating a narcotics complaint and saw two people they said were involved in a drug deal near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. Police said...
MILWAUKEE, WI

