Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, police say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood
Chicago police are warning the city's Roseland and Fernwood neighborhoods about recent armed robberies.
Bond set at $1M for man charged in Chicago police-involved shooting on Near West Side
A judge set bond for a man charged in a Chicago police-involved in shooting at $1 million.
Six people shot in separate incidents overnight
MPD said it's investigating several shootings that happened overnight. A total of six people were shot in five separate incidents, spanning from 10:50 p.m. until 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
cwbchicago.com
Armed men tried to rob a couple at luxury hotel, then carjacked a man in Streeterville: CPD reports
Armed men tried to rob two people at a luxury downtown hotel early Sunday, then carjacked a driver in Streeterville minutes later, according to Chicago police reports. No arrests have been made, and CWBChicago has learned that the local police district had no patrol cars available to launch timely responses to the crimes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
WISN
Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Three people hurt in shooting at Six Flags Great America
GURNEE, Ill. — Gurnee Police have confirmed to WISN 12 News there was a shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The park is located just south of Kenosha across the Illinois state line. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run
CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fair has daily demo from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – West of the I
From the 2019 Sheriff’s Dept. K9 demo at the fair. /westofthei.com file photo. Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.con sponsor. — DH The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has a full program of demonstrations running each day of this year’s fair. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s...
One dead, one injured following shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
State Police Reveal Data On FOID Card Denials, Revocations
Illinois State Police have stepped up FOID card denials and revocations based upon findings of a “clear and present danger,” even though overall denials and revocations are down sharply compared to last year. State police implemented a revised standard last month on the “clear and present danger” designation…...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Kenosha, man facing $4K in littering fines
Kenosha police slapped a man with $4,300 in fines after they say he put up anti-Semetic flyers on vehicle windshields, driveways and walkways.
WISN
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office: Lisbon Avenue offramp closed
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted the Lisbon Avenue offramp on South-175 is closed. Traffic will be routed off Lloyd Street. The closure is due to a pursuit of an expected intoxicated driver, according to the Sheriff's office. The passenger suffered unknown injuries and the driver fled. First...
WISN
Police departments worry about surge in 'ghost guns'
Ghost guns look like every other gun, but they're not. The phantom firearms put safety at risk and make it even tougher for police to investigate. "There's no serial number on this," Wauwatosa Police Lt. Joseph Roy said, as he showed a ghost gun to WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz. "With any other gun, we at least have a place to start that investigation."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: 2 sentenced after fleeing to Puerto Rico
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man and woman arrested in Puerto Rico for a 2019 Kenosha shooting have now both been sentenced for the crime – one of them to life in prison. Alex Delgado-Cintron, 24, and Maria Patino, 40, were wanted in connection to the deadly shooting; one man was killed and another was injured another on Dec. 5, 2019.
WISN
Milwaukee police officer shoots man believed to be dealing drugs
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer shot a man Thursday evening who they believe was dealing drugs. Officers were investigating a narcotics complaint and saw two people they said were involved in a drug deal near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. Police said...
Comments / 6