Georgia State

Vicky Graham
3d ago

"Religious institutions that use government power in support of themselves and force their views on person's of other faiths, or of no faith, undermine our civil rights. Moreover, state support of an established religion tends to make the clergy unresponsive to their own people, and leads to corruption with the religion itself. Erecting the 'wall of separation between church and state,' therefore, is absolutely essential in a free society." Thomas Jefferson

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Mental health advocates in Georgia say a lack of access to care is what leads to crises

Partners across behavioral health systems in Georgia say they want to build on the recently passed Mental Health and Parity Act. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership is comprised of 14 organizations that represent a majority of Georgia's mental health and substance abuse peers, consumers, their families and their allies, Jeff Breedlove with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse said.
GEORGIA STATE
On Common Ground News

Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients

ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Two Georgia health systems to receive $300M in federal funds

(The Center Square) — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is sending more than $300 million to help Georgia bolster health programs at the Grady and Augusta University health systems. The money will support Georgia’s Advancing Innovation to Deliver Equity program. Under the initiative, the two health systems...
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
MACON, GA
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022

In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Medical Abortion#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Obgyn
southgatv.com

FNS approves plan for SNAP recipients

ATLANTA, GA- After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to our youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia

ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Money Will Go Back To Georgians

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia to use $240M more in federal cash to boost broadband

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday said the state will spend another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to construct broadband internet to rural locations that don’t currently have connections. Combined with $408 million from an earlier round of COVID-19 aid, plus money from the Federal Communications...
GEORGIA STATE

