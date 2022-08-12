Read full article on original website
Vicky Graham
3d ago
"Religious institutions that use government power in support of themselves and force their views on person's of other faiths, or of no faith, undermine our civil rights. Moreover, state support of an established religion tends to make the clergy unresponsive to their own people, and leads to corruption with the religion itself. Erecting the 'wall of separation between church and state,' therefore, is absolutely essential in a free society." Thomas Jefferson
Mental health advocates in Georgia say a lack of access to care is what leads to crises
Partners across behavioral health systems in Georgia say they want to build on the recently passed Mental Health and Parity Act. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership is comprised of 14 organizations that represent a majority of Georgia's mental health and substance abuse peers, consumers, their families and their allies, Jeff Breedlove with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse said.
Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients
ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
Two Georgia health systems to receive $300M in federal funds
(The Center Square) — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is sending more than $300 million to help Georgia bolster health programs at the Grady and Augusta University health systems. The money will support Georgia’s Advancing Innovation to Deliver Equity program. Under the initiative, the two health systems...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022
In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
An insurance policy for coastal Georgia's salt marshes? Conservationists are considering it
LISTEN: A new study looks at how insurance might help save coastal Georgia's salt marshes. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Cars. Pets. Homes. Health. There are many things in life that an insurance policy can cover (including life itself). But what about the environment — specifically, salt marshes?. Between their...
FNS approves plan for SNAP recipients
ATLANTA, GA- After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to our youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
‘It’s a different COVID world’: DPH director welcomes new COVID-19 guidelines from CDC
ATLANTA — Georgia’s top doctor is welcoming the new, more relaxed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for people with direct exposure to COVID-19, saying they better reflect the way people are living their lives in 2022 as opposed to the start of the pandemic two and a half years ago.
‘It’s about bringing awareness’: Unity of Savannah hosts Narcan training event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the CDC, 75 percent of the nearly 92,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid. Opioid overdoses are a growing problem and that’s why a Savannah spiritual group is taking action. Unity of Savannah hosted an event Sunday to train people how...
Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia
ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
Amid surplus, Gov. Kemp again seeks to hold Georgia spending flat
ATLANTA (AP) — Even after two years of big surpluses, Gov. Brian Kemp is telling state agencies not to get their hopes up for more money. Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr on Wednesday wrote in a yearly memo that kicks off the state budget process that agencies should not ask for any more money […]
Herschel Walker Reacts To ‘Music Midtown’ Cancellation Due To Georgia’s Gun Laws
Herschel Walker recently shared his thoughts on the cancellation of “Music Midtown.” Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate, held a press conference following his appearance at the “Black Small Business Roundtable” at RNC Black American Community Center in College Park, Georgia. During the press conference, Walker...
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
Money Will Go Back To Georgians
Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
This Was The Deadliest Natural Disaster In Georgia History
It caused over 30,000 people to loose their homes entirely.
Georgia to use $240M more in federal cash to boost broadband
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday said the state will spend another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to construct broadband internet to rural locations that don’t currently have connections. Combined with $408 million from an earlier round of COVID-19 aid, plus money from the Federal Communications...
Democratic governor hopeful Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp disagree on gambling in Georgia
GEORGIA — The debate over gambling in Georgia is emerging as a big issue in the race for Georgia governor. Gov. Brian Kemp says he still opposes gambling in the state, after his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams called to legalize gambling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
