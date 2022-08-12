ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

WAFF

Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder

A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community.
ATHENS, AL
Florence, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscumbia, AL
Tuscumbia, AL
WAFF

Taylor Haynes

Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Tuscumbia Police Department says that it...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
#Violent Crime#Tuscumbia Police#Lauderdale Co#Morgan Co#Trinity Updated
AL.com

Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained

Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
AL.com

Tuscumbia murder investigation prompts soft lockdown of 2 schools

A murder investigation Thursday morning prompted a soft lockdown of two schools in Tuscumbia. WAAY is reporting that the body of a woman was discovered and police are searching for a person of interest. More information is expected this afternoon. Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Russ Tate, in a statement, said...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Colbert Co. teen charged with criminally negligent homicide

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County teen has been charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Harley Scruggs. In Feb. Scruggs was a passenger in a vehicle operated by Kailey Whitehurst when the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Scruggs was pronounced dead on the scene.
WAFF

Texas man killed in Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Texas man was killed early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble Texas, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and flipped over. The crash occurred...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Muscle Shoals man arrested for trafficking Fentanyl, meth

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, the Muscle Shoals Police Department arrested a man for trafficking methamphetamine and Fentanyl in the area. according to a Facebook post from the Muscle Shoals Police Department, Gary Harbin 42, was arrested after the department and the Colbert County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant following a lengthy investigation.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL

