ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 2

Related
WAFF

Former Huntsville nurse sentenced to life in prison seeking new trial

Brodrick Fearn was arrested Friday night for a shooting that took place Wednesday morning in Lincoln County. A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Cooler temperatures for your Saturday, sunny skies. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. WAFF 48 Weekend...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder

A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community.
ATHENS, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Tuscumbia Police#Morgan Co#Trinity Updated
WAFF

Texas man killed in Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Texas man was killed early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble Texas, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and flipped over. The crash occurred...
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
DECATUR, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy