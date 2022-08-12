Read full article on original website
Alabama police searching for man with warrants who fled from scene
According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene.
Former Huntsville nurse sentenced to life in prison seeking new trial
Brodrick Fearn was arrested Friday night for a shooting that took place Wednesday morning in Lincoln County. A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Cooler temperatures for your Saturday, sunny skies. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. WAFF 48 Weekend...
Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder
A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community.
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Woman responsible for $500K in identity fraud arrested after GA traffic stop, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A deputy in Troup County arrested two Louisiana women in April on the side of I-85 after he says he found them with items that could be used in identity theft. The two women, Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray, were found with stolen COVID-19 vaccinations...
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
Huntsville Police search for alleged wallet thief
Huntsville Police are asking for the public's help to find an alleged wallet thief.
Texas man killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Texas man was killed early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Athens. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble Texas, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and flipped over. The crash occurred...
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Tuscumbia Police Department says that it...
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Woman accused of over $500,000 PPP, unemployment fraud scheme indicted on racketeering charge in Georgia
Tynea Gray of Ascension Parish, accused of mail and wire fraud of more than $500,000, was among two Louisiana women indicted for conspiracy to commit racketeering Aug. 1 in Troup County, Georgia. Gray reportedly listed a Donaldsonville address at one time, but later moved to Prairieville. Also indicted was Deavian...
Sheriff: Missing woman Taylor Haynes found dead during search
Authorities confirm they found a woman's body while searching for a missing person on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
1 killed in crash near Cracker Barrel in Huntsville
One person was killed in a crash on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Friday.
Man steals police patrol car, leads Mississippi law enforcement on two-county pursuit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly stole a police car and led officers from multiple agencies on a two-county pursuit. WCBI in Columbus reports that Robert Earl Spradling, 31, was taken into custody. Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office report that the incident happened Saturday night in...
Alabama pawn shop owner facing federal charge after raid
The owner of an Albertville pawn shop raided last week is now facing federal charges, court documents show.
