Gang members arrested for drugs and guns in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Several gang members have been arrested after police say they found guns and drugs on them Friday afternoon in Atwater. The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit was working with the Sheriff’s S.T.A.R. team in the city of Atwater. Around 4:00 p.m....
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
Suspect in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now in the hospital after a shooting involving a Madera County Sheriff's Deputy Friday night. A deputy attempted to perform a subject check on a man near Krohn Street and Ellis Street at around 10:45 p.m. During the check, authorities say that...
IDENTIFIED: Woman who police say shot at deputies in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who officers say shot at deputies in Fresno on Thursday – forcing deputies to shoot back – was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. According to the police department, the female suspect is now in stable condition in the hospital after Fresno law enforcement officials say she […]
Man found dead in Tulare trash bin, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in a city trash bin, according to the Tulare Police Department. On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a call on the 200 block of K street for a possible dead person. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside […]
Man shot in deputy-involved shooting in Madera

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after an officer-involved shooting in Madera Friday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s office. Deputies say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday night after a deputy conducted a “subject check” of a man in the area of Krohn and Ellis Streets in Madera.  During the […]
California Highway Patrol K9 assists officers in meth bust in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — Another successful drug bust in Merced with the help of a California Highway Patrol K9 Officer. Community members were quick to praise Shei, a CHP K9 Officer, over social media following a methamphetamine drug bust in Merced on Saturday. According to a social media post published...
Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder

VISALIA – A man from Visalia is facing up to 190 years in prison for the assault and attempted murder of multiple police officers in a shootout that took place 11 years ago. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the South County Justice Center where McDarment faces over 190 years in prison.
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
Suspect Wanted Following Bank Robbery In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The...
$5,000 Reward Offered to Help Find Missing Selma Woman

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is is getting desperate after searching for a 22-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Jolissa Fuentes went to the AM/PM on Nebraska Ave. in Selma early Sunday morning. Surveillance video captured her buying a snack at the store at 4:06 a.m....
CBS47 INVESTIGATES: Which crimes are up in Fresno?

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno’s Police Chief Paco Balderrama and six other police chiefs from across the country sat down virtually with White House officials to talk about a national rise in violent crime. The rise in violent crime is detailed in the Major Cities Chiefs Association’s semi-annual...
