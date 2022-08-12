Read full article on original website
Suspects found with gun, fentanyl at Merced motel, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they were found with a gun and fentanyl during a disturbance at a motel early Sunday morning, according to the Merced Police Department. Just before 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to a Motel 6 after it was reported that someone had brandished a firearm. When […]
Man throws beer can at store clerk’s face in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly hit an employee in the face with a beer can during an argument at a convenience store, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday, officers were called out to a 7-Eleven near Highway 99 and Gerard Avenue for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they […]
KMPH.com
Gang members arrested for drugs and guns in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Several gang members have been arrested after police say they found guns and drugs on them Friday afternoon in Atwater. The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit was working with the Sheriff’s S.T.A.R. team in the city of Atwater. Around 4:00 p.m....
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
KMPH.com
Suspect in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now in the hospital after a shooting involving a Madera County Sheriff's Deputy Friday night. A deputy attempted to perform a subject check on a man near Krohn Street and Ellis Street at around 10:45 p.m. During the check, authorities say that...
IDENTIFIED: Woman who police say shot at deputies in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who officers say shot at deputies in Fresno on Thursday – forcing deputies to shoot back – was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. According to the police department, the female suspect is now in stable condition in the hospital after Fresno law enforcement officials say she […]
Man found dead in Tulare trash bin, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in a city trash bin, according to the Tulare Police Department. On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a call on the 200 block of K street for a possible dead person. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside […]
Man shot in deputy-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after an officer-involved shooting in Madera Friday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s office. Deputies say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday night after a deputy conducted a “subject check” of a man in the area of Krohn and Ellis Streets in Madera. During the […]
Man shot by Madera County deputies, no deputies injured
An investigation is underway after a man was shot by Madera County deputies on Friday.
KMPH.com
California Highway Patrol K9 assists officers in meth bust in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — Another successful drug bust in Merced with the help of a California Highway Patrol K9 Officer. Community members were quick to praise Shei, a CHP K9 Officer, over social media following a methamphetamine drug bust in Merced on Saturday. According to a social media post published...
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder
VISALIA – A man from Visalia is facing up to 190 years in prison for the assault and attempted murder of multiple police officers in a shootout that took place 11 years ago. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the South County Justice Center where McDarment faces over 190 years in prison.
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
Man arrested for starting grass fire in Visalia, police say
Visalia police have arrested an arson suspect after a grass fire was set at a shopping center just before 3 Friday afternoon.
KMJ
Suspect Wanted Following Bank Robbery In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The...
Woman who slipped out of handcuffs, fired at Fresno County deputies identified
A newly released image shows the moment 30-year-old Mariah Spate had a weapon turned on Fresno County deputies from the back of a patrol car after she had been placed in handcuffs.
KMJ
$5,000 Reward Offered to Help Find Missing Selma Woman
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is is getting desperate after searching for a 22-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Jolissa Fuentes went to the AM/PM on Nebraska Ave. in Selma early Sunday morning. Surveillance video captured her buying a snack at the store at 4:06 a.m....
yourcentralvalley.com
CBS47 INVESTIGATES: Which crimes are up in Fresno?
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno’s Police Chief Paco Balderrama and six other police chiefs from across the country sat down virtually with White House officials to talk about a national rise in violent crime. The rise in violent crime is detailed in the Major Cities Chiefs Association’s semi-annual...
KMPH.com
Several drone operators join the search to help find missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The search continues for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma who has been missing for over a week now. She was last seen driving out from AM/PM onto Nebraska Avenue around 4 a.m on Sunday in Selma. Since then, multiple searches have taken place throughout where...
2 people hospitalized after gunfire, car crash in southeast Fresno
Detectives believe some sort of argument occurred before several people got into different cars and drove off, following each other.
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted for armed robbery, steals both cash and cigarettes in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now on the run after he was caught on camera robbing a business at gunpoint in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the armed robbery took place on Saturday, July 30, at a business near Ashlan and Blythe Avenues. The suspect, who...
