Here's What to Do if You Test Positive for COVID, According to Updated CDC Guidance
Fueled by the fast-spreading BA.5 subvariant, COVID-19 infections continue to occur across Illinois, with some communities in the southern portion of the state especially hard hit. As of Friday, dozens of Illinois counties were listed at "high" community level status, according to the latest metrics from the Centers for Disease...
CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance to loosen a number of its recommendations. CBS News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook has the details.
CDC Says People Exposed To COVID No Longer Have To Quarantine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance on Thursday (August 11). The CDC said it is loosening the guidelines because the virus has evolved and now poses a much lower threat of causing severe illness. "The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those...
Ars Technica
CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
With hundreds still dying of Covid daily, CDC is sticking to current restrictions
With nearly 500 Covid-related deaths being reported every day in the U.S., on average, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has no plans to ease up on restrictions anytime soon. The CDC is expected to publish an updated summary of its Covid guidance within the next week. According to...
Covid isn’t done with us, whatever the CDC says
With the release of new Covid-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday, it seems clear that federal health officials have embraced the notion that it’s time to learn to live with the virus. It’s a signal that many will interpret as permission to return to our normal, pre-pandemic lives. But each time federal guidance is relaxed, millions of Americans lose further protections from possible Covid infection.
CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled significant changes Thursday as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul the agency's COVID-19 guidance. "This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," CDC's Greta Massetti said in a statement announcing the changes.
New CDC Guidelines Reduce Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure
Asymptomatic individuals in low-risk settings do not have to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, CDC says. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated COVID-19 guidelines. The biggest changes came from the health agency significantly reducing quarantine recommendations after COVID-19 exposure. Now, the CDC says, individuals are...
With COVID-19 ‘here to stay,’ CDC loosens most guidelines
Yesterday, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a loosening of its COVID-19 guidelines. The new guidance moves further away from the nationwide lockdown strategies of the past and focuses more on individual actions. “We know that Covid-19 is here to stay,” CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti said in...
CDC Eases COVID-19 Guidelines to Move to a Point Where It 'No Longer Severely Disrupts Our Daily Lives'
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) both adjusted their COVID-19 guidance around isolation and testing on Thursday. The CDC will no longer recommend isolation for people who were exposed to COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, and issued new guidance on what to do if someone starts feeling sick. Going forward, the agency recommends people who were exposed wear a "high-quality mask" for 10 days and get tested on day six. They should continue to wear a mask for 10 days.
Here’s why the new COVID-19 strain being monitored by the CDC stands out
A new version of the COVID-19 omicron variant that may be the best yet at evading immunity from vaccinations or previous infections has been spreading in Utah for at least two months. As of Friday, 75 cases of the omicron subvariant labeled BA.4.6 have been identified in Utah by the...
New Covid-19 Guidance From the CDC: Everything You Need to Know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its Covid-19 guidance on Thursday because, the agency says, the virus presents a lower risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death than it did at the start of 2020. "This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us...
CDC Streamlines COVID-19 Guidance
Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.
CDC's new Covid guidelines for schools: Kids should stay in class if exposed
Students can stay in their classroom this fall if they've been exposed to Covid, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in an updated guidance. The transition away from quarantining signals an end to several years of remote schooling that stunted learning and increased mental health problems. "The...
