Florida State

Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
CBS News

CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance to loosen a number of its recommendations. CBS News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook has the details.
iheart.com

CDC Says People Exposed To COVID No Longer Have To Quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance on Thursday (August 11). The CDC said it is loosening the guidelines because the virus has evolved and now poses a much lower threat of causing severe illness. "The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those...
Ars Technica

CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
nypressnews.com

NBC News

Covid isn’t done with us, whatever the CDC says

With the release of new Covid-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday, it seems clear that federal health officials have embraced the notion that it’s time to learn to live with the virus. It’s a signal that many will interpret as permission to return to our normal, pre-pandemic lives. But each time federal guidance is relaxed, millions of Americans lose further protections from possible Covid infection.
CBS New York

CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled significant changes Thursday as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul the agency's COVID-19 guidance. "This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," CDC's Greta Massetti said in a statement announcing the changes.
The Independent

Langya virus: What is the new disease discovered in China?

contagionlive.com

New CDC Guidelines Reduce Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

Asymptomatic individuals in low-risk settings do not have to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, CDC says. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated COVID-19 guidelines. The biggest changes came from the health agency significantly reducing quarantine recommendations after COVID-19 exposure. Now, the CDC says, individuals are...
Popular Science

With COVID-19 ‘here to stay,’ CDC loosens most guidelines

Yesterday, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a loosening of its COVID-19 guidelines. The new guidance moves further away from the nationwide lockdown strategies of the past and focuses more on individual actions. “We know that Covid-19 is here to stay,” CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti said in...
Travel + Leisure

CDC Eases COVID-19 Guidelines to Move to a Point Where It 'No Longer Severely Disrupts Our Daily Lives'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) both adjusted their COVID-19 guidance around isolation and testing on Thursday. The CDC will no longer recommend isolation for people who were exposed to COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, and issued new guidance on what to do if someone starts feeling sick. Going forward, the agency recommends people who were exposed wear a "high-quality mask" for 10 days and get tested on day six. They should continue to wear a mask for 10 days.
Hep

CDC Streamlines COVID-19 Guidance

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.
