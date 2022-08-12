A potentially new fatal virus has been discovered in China, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said.The Langya henipavirus, known as “Langya,” is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews.According to a report in the Taipei Times, citing data from the CDC, 35 human infections have been reported so far.The report says that 26 patients "developed symptoms including fever, fatigue, a cough, loss of appetite, muscle pain, nausea, headache, and vomiting."Human-to-human transmission has not been recorded.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More China conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitChina conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitAntony Blinken calls for cooling of tensions between US and China over Taiwan

