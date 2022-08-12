Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Public's help needed to identify last unknown victim of Houston serial killer 'The Candy Man'
HOUSTON - Houston authorities are still working to identify the last unknown victim of the 1970s serial killer Dean Arnold Corll, also known as ‘The Candy Man’. It's been almost 50 years since this victim's body was discovered. With the help of two accomplices, the candy man abducted,...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state
A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit. Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center. When KPRC 2 visited the facility in...
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
fox26houston.com
Houston native loses over $1,000 in scam call, officials give tips to avoid becoming a victim
HOUSTON - Army veteran and Houston native Felix Rios says August 10 was one of the scariest days of his life after becoming a victim of a common phone scam. After leaving a doctor's appointment in El Paso with his pregnant wife, he received a disturbing phone call from whom he believed was his mother who still lives in Houston.
News Channel 25
Texas men charged in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme against medical companies during pandemic
HOUSTON — Two Houston-area men were charged with conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud in a scheme totaling nearly $40 million in losses to various medical companies, officials said. Caleb Jordan McCreless of Richmond, 32, and Christopher Luke McGinnis of Spring, 39, are accused of defrauding medical companies...
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say
Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
iheart.com
Armed Clerk At NE Houston Convenience Store Defends Self From Attack
A Houston convenience store clerk in Northeast Houston fatally shot a man after he was attacked by the assailant who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Lavender Food Mart in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area of NE Houston. Po-Po say the 36-year-old suspect entered...
'You have destroyed us': Family on Houston's south side desperate for justice after deadly shooting
Dashawn Celestine was murdered on July 12 in his own driveway on the south side of Houston. Investigators are unsure if he was targeted or if was a random act of violence.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by 2 men at apartment complex in west Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly shot multiple times Saturday evening while being chased by two men at an apartment complex in west Harris County, deputies say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place in the 14900 block of...
foxsanantonio.com
One man is shot dead after a fight erupted outside of a bowling alley
HOUSTON – A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting outside of a bowling alley, police say. Police were dispatched to Woodsage Drive and Bunker Hill Road at 1:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds...
ALL CLEAR: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 'suspicious item' outside N Harris Co. Walmart deemed safe
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday gave the all-clear on a 'suspicious item' outside a north Harris County Walmart after the bomb squad was called out. Gonzalez said the item was deemed safe and that there is no risk to the public. The...
Brazoria County deputy injured while trying to stop shoplifter, officials say
The deputy only had minor cuts, due to him trying to break the window of the suspect's vehicle.
Driver dons bulletproof vest while leading HPD on chase in southwest Houston, police say
At one point, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the Beltway for a block and a half, before hiding in an office complex, police said.
news4sanantonio.com
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison
A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
Man on scooter dies after being struck by car that ran stop sign, Galveston police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A man was killed Sunday after he was struck by a car while he was riding a scooter in Galveston, according to police. The Galveston Police Department said the crash happened at an intersection on Avenue U, which is near the intersection of 53rd Street and Seawall Boulevard.
KBTX.com
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
