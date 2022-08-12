ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate

HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say

Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
ANAHUAC, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elmer Wayne Henley
iheart.com

Armed Clerk At NE Houston Convenience Store Defends Self From Attack

A Houston convenience store clerk in Northeast Houston fatally shot a man after he was attacked by the assailant who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Lavender Food Mart in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area of NE Houston. Po-Po say the 36-year-old suspect entered...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison

A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy