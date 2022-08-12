Read full article on original website
Lexington pedestrian hit by vehicle, seriously injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Lexington. Lexington police said they were notified around 5:30 a.m. Monday of an individual being hit by a vehicle on North Broadway between West Loudon and West 7th Street. Authorities told...
Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
1 man shot in Lexington, injury not life-threatening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to shots fired on Saturday. At around 10:42 p.m., officials told FOX 56 that they found an adult male suffering from what they have been told is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There are currently no suspects as this incident remains under...
Man seriously injured in early morning crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an accident Monday morning. According to Lexington Police, an adult man was hit just at 5:53 AM between North Broadway and West Loudon Avenue. Police say he was struck by a silver passenger car traveling...
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night. On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man...
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police say...
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night. LPD says that they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Police say that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim, 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr.,...
Suspect arrested after downtown Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A suspect is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Short Street in Lexington. Lexington police said at around 2:40 p.m. they received a call claiming an occupant of a white Chrysler 300 fired multiple shots causing property damage to a vehicle. Police...
Teenager arrested after vehicle hit by gunfire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody on Friday in connection to a report of shots fired into a vehicle on East Short Street near Elm Tree Lane in Lexington. According to officers, the shooting happened at around 2:35 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had sustained gunfire and an uninjured female victim.
UPDATE: Man dies after being shot on Centre Parkway Saturday night
UPDATE: (08/14/22) LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man shot Saturday night on Centre Parkway has died, according to Lexington Police. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man as 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr. —- LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (08/13/22) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning. Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the “paint two” area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas.
Man arrested in Friday morning stabbing on Jenkins Alley
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man Friday morning. Officers were called to Jenkins Alley at 9:22 a.m. for a report of a possible stabbing. Once on scene, police say a man was found with non-life-threatening injuries, who was able to describe his attacker.
VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera
WATCH | Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. WATCH | EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding. Updated: 18 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. WATCH |...
3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Lexington. The shooting happened early in the morning on July 31 in the 100 block of West Main Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
Tips to Crime Stoppers leads to 4 major arrests in 72 hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a busy week for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Since Sunday, the organization has had a hand in the arrests of four dangerous criminals, all thanks to anonymous calls to the tip line. Trust in the tip line has never been higher. All...
Large police presence in Lexington, reports of shots fired
A large police presence was reported Thursday night in Lexington. The presence was on Nickwood Trail off Liberty Road where police responded to a call of shots fired.
