LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody on Friday in connection to a report of shots fired into a vehicle on East Short Street near Elm Tree Lane in Lexington. According to officers, the shooting happened at around 2:35 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had sustained gunfire and an uninjured female victim.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO