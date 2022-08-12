ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Council President Mosby aide remains on payroll while awaiting trial for gun, drug charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While an aide to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby awaits a trial on drug and handgun charges, she remains on the city’s payroll. Jade Johnson faces drug possession with intent to distribute and weapons violations following an arrest in Baltimore County on June 6. According to court documents, Johnson had a loaded handgun in her vehicle that was pulled over due to tinted windows, along with marijuana.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey tests positive for COVID-19

On Sunday morning, Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19. I have COVID. I took a test yesterday morning because I was going to a small party where the host asked everybody to take a test before. It was negative. I wasn’t feeling well last night and took another test, positive, this morning.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner responds to violent weekend in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — At least fourteen people were shot across Baltimore Friday afternoon through Sunday. Nearly half of those victims were killed. One of the homicides stemmed from a quadruple homicide in northeast Baltimore Sunday. According to Baltimore Police, officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and responded to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Jaw-dropping video shows brutal brawl taking over Federal Hill streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Shocking new video shows dozens of people brawling in the streets of Baltimore. It happened Friday night around 1am in Federal Hill, which is known as one of the city's nicer areas. Footage of the incident, which was shared online, captures stunned onlookers screaming and shouting...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City School budget balloons to $21,000 per student this year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools will be spending about $21,000 per student this year, thanks to a massive education funding increase. Maryland lawmakers passed the bill, known as Kirwan, two years ago. Now that funding is kicking in, the question is whether more taxpayer money will result in better student outcomes.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Montgomery County election officials certify July primary, recount ahead

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the county's July 19 primary election results Saturday after counting 102 recently discovered uncounted provisional ballots. The ballots were canvassed by election officials Saturday afternoon. Incumbent Marc Elrich leads 35 votes ahead of David Blair for the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Politics Courts#Politics State
foxbaltimore.com

Crash claims life of man in Anne Arundel County on Sunday

HARMANS, Md. (WBFF) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash at noon on Sunday. Anne Arundel County Police say that they responded to a crash at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and Dorsey Road. When police arrived, they found a car was traveling south along Aviation Boulevard when...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

17-year-old boy injured in East Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in East Baltimore that left a man and a teen injured on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:50PM, officers were called to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 58-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New law aimed at slowing street racers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The blackened pavement at Pratt and Market Streets tells the tale of the city's high powered problem. This weekend, street racers stopped traffic as they spun out of control in the heart of the city. "It's ridiculous, if they don't have anything better to do than...
BALTIMORE, MD
News Break
Politics
foxbaltimore.com

WATER RESCUE | Person removed from Harbor near Captain James

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A person was rescued from the Harbor Sunday evening. According to the Baltimore Firefighters Union, at about 4 p.m., fireboats were responding to a reported person in the water near Captain James. The person was removed and evaluated by medics. Their condition was not immediately available.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reducing Stress In City Schools

The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were hard on most people but especially children who had to stay at home and participate in virtual learning. To combat the stress of the new set up Baltimore Public Schools implemented yoga programming spending at least $899,000 since January 2021 according to spending records the school provided to open the books.com. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of open the books.com joined us to follow the money.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire at 3-story vacant home

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Firefighters are responding to a 2-Alarm fire on Westwood Avenue in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to the Baltimore City Fire Union. Baltimore City Fire officials said shortly before 1:00PM, they responded to the 3000 block of Westwood Ave for a fire in a 3-story vacant home.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
ODENTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rainy and cooler start to week in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7:30 a.m. August 14 — Nice end to the weekend before showers and cooler temperatures arrive early this week. Sunday turns mostly cloudy and stays warm and comfortable with highs in the mid 80s with continued low humidity. A new weather-maker moves into Maryland late...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Sunny start to weekend before showers return to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. August 13 — Beautiful weather sticks around until showers arrive late Sunday!. Saturday is another gorgeous day with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Sunday comes with more clouds than sun and highs in the comfortable low 80s. Showers returns Sunday...
BALTIMORE, MD

