The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were hard on most people but especially children who had to stay at home and participate in virtual learning. To combat the stress of the new set up Baltimore Public Schools implemented yoga programming spending at least $899,000 since January 2021 according to spending records the school provided to open the books.com. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of open the books.com joined us to follow the money.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO