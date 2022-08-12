Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
myfox28columbus.com
Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
1 injured in Milo-Grogan neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood Monday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the victim was taken to Nationwide...
Gang member sentenced in 2 Hilltop fatal shootings from 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilltop gang member was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison for the shooting deaths of two people four years ago, one of whom was a pregnant woman. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said 23-year-old Mario Wade was sentenced after being found guilty of aggravated murder on Monday.
Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
sunny95.com
Nightclub shooting leaves one dead
COLUMBUS – Columbus police have not named any suspects in the shooting of a man outside a downtown nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning. Sylvester Watkins died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, approximately 18 hours after he was gunned down outside XO Nightclub in the 100 block of E. Long Street, according to Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus Homicide Unit.
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
myfox28columbus.com
Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Details released in Pickaway Co. knife attack
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released by law enforcement Monday in the case of a teen who stabbed her boyfriend. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 9905 Shepherd Road Lot 13 shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reports say 17-year-old Savanna...
Hilltop Hot Boys gang member gets 72 years in prison for double homicide in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years in prison Friday on charges related to the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. A Franklin County jury found Mario Wade, 23, guilty of two counts of murder and other offenses stemming from the deaths of Keith Williams III and […]
Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
Ohio FBI standoff suspect: Did he live in Columbus?
See a previous press conference where the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained the standoff situation in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man named as the shooter that tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office and later got in a standoff with authorities may have been from Columbus. The Ohio State […]
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
Drunk driving crackdown to begin before Labor Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is getting ready to launch its yearly "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
