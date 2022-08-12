Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Townsend Steps Down as Fort Campbell Boys’ Hoops Coach
The search for a new head boys’ basketball coach at Fort Campbell High School is underway. Robbie Townsend has confirmed to YourSportsEdge.Com that he has stepped away from the program after four years on the job. Townsend only coached three of those four years as the Falcons were not...
yoursportsedge.com
Career Firsts Mark Wildcats’ Comeback Win (w/PHOTOS)
Down 2-0 late in the first half on Saturday at Logan County, it looked like first-year head coach Kyle Bleidt would have to wait at least another game for his first win at the helm of the Trigg County boys’ soccer program. However, four unanswered goals, all by players finding the back of the net for the first time, gave Bleidt and the Wildcats a historic 4-2 victory.
yoursportsedge.com
Warren Central Sneaks Past Hoptown 1-0
The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers came close to picking up their first win of the season Saturday evening but just missed. For the second time in the opening week of the 2022 soccer season, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers took on a team out of the Bowling Green area Saturday evening as they hosted Warren Central, with the Lady Dragons coming away with a hard-fought win.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Battle Owensboro Catholic to 1-1 Draw
While it was not a win, it was a match that continues to show how much progress the Todd County Central Rebels are making. The Rebels’ defense limited Owensboro Catholic to just one goal Saturday as Todd County Central played the Aces to a 1-1 draw in Owensboro. The...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Girls Take 10th Straight from Trigg, 3-1
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team is now 25-0-1 all-time against Trigg County after turning back the Lady Wildcats 3-1 Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Caldwell’s girls got first-half goals from Cali Traylor and Keegan Miller to go up 2-0 at halftime. Traylor got help from...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Hurt’s Goal Jumpstarts Wildcats’ Comeback
The Trigg County boys’ soccer team took the field on Saturday against Logan County without a single player that had ever scored a varsity goal. However, after falling behind 2-0, three Wildcats found the back of the net for the first time to power a 4-2 comeback victory. Sophomore...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Vikings Shut Out Lyon County
It was a “Special Ks” kind of night for the St. Mary Lady Vikings Thursday at Lee S. Jones Park. Katie O’Neill had a big night offensively while Kaitlynn Burrus was a wall in goal as the Lady Vikings picked up a 4-0 win over Lyon County.
yoursportsedge.com
Perry’s 37 Helps Lyons Place 2nd at Deer Lakes
Travis Perry shot a 37 to lead Lyon County’s golfers to a second-place showing in a four-team golf match at Deer Lakes Golf Course in Salem on Thursday. The Lyons defeated Livingston Central and Fulton County but finished behind Crittenden County. Jack Reddick had a 42 for Lyon while...
WBKO
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance. The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.
newsnowdc.com
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, Clarksville, Tennessee
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Friday, August 5, He was born in Huntingburg September 28, 1971, to Jerald and Patricia (Klem) Lane. Jerald was a 1990 graduate of Forest Park High School and was employed by Audio Specialists in Clarksville. He loved riding motorcycles, target shooting, metal music, and going to the gym.
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
WSMV
Final Supermoon of 2022 rises tonight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final Supermoon of the year will illuminate the skies tonight. A supermoon is especially big and bright. It happens when the moon is at its fullest and closest to Earth. This one is called the Sturgeon Moon because Native Americans considered this a great time...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Princeton Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road near the Cerulean Princeton Road intersection in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch.
Middle Tennessee Man Officiates Over 30,000 Weddings
He revealed his secret to being such a prolific wedding officiant.
WSMV
Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
WBKO
KSP investigates murder in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Saturday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road and located a deceased male. Investigations revealed...
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam using Canva Pro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list!
