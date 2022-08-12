Down 2-0 late in the first half on Saturday at Logan County, it looked like first-year head coach Kyle Bleidt would have to wait at least another game for his first win at the helm of the Trigg County boys’ soccer program. However, four unanswered goals, all by players finding the back of the net for the first time, gave Bleidt and the Wildcats a historic 4-2 victory.

