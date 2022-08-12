SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hot hot hot! Yes, it is going to be hot today and it is a return of that more brutal heat that we have had a short break from after the rain last week. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper-90s today with heat index values exceeding the 100-degree mark. Not much else will be happening, please be careful with the heat if you are spending any significant time outside. Isolated showers or storms are possible but unlikely. Lows will drop to the mid-70s tonight.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO