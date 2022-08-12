Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Mitchell Candy Store adds South Dakota art
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Main Street Mercantile in Mitchell has moved to a new, bigger space. The new location, which opened in April, also includes new art. “We see pictures and people tagged us from all over the country,” owner Christie Gunkel said. The expansion has brought in...
Sioux Falls Squirrels claim Class ‘A’ Amateur crown
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Back on Friday, the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels would defeat the Renner Monarchs by a score of 6-1. The win would send the Squirrels into the championship, while the loss sent Renner into a semi finals matchup with the Brookings Cubs. The Cubs would defeat Renner yesterday by a final of […]
amazingmadison.com
Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison
Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office responds to two-vehicle crash
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon east of Madison. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 19 just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office reported that 68-year-old LeRoy Struck of Tea was driving north on Highway...
