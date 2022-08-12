ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Police investigate death of a man after being taking into custody

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating the death of a robbery suspect after being placed in custody and sent to the hospital on Sunday. According to Salt Lake City police Stg. Mark Wian, the male suspect, allegedly stole items from a business near 800 South 300 at about 3;15 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Charging documents reveal more about Utah man who sparked Amber Alert

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details about Danny Earl Sihalath, arrested Friday on six felony charges after an incident Tuesday that also sparked an Amber Alert, cancelled after the 5-year-old boy was found safe. The Aug. 9 incident began when American...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Missing Millcreek man found deceased

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Man struck by pickup truck in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was struck by a pickup truck in South Salt Lake on Saturday, according to police. The South Salt Lake Police Department reports that the accident occurred at 325 West 3400 South. The man was reportedly taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the 33rd […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

BREAKING: Man wanted in AF AMBER Alert now in police custody

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 29-year-old man who was shot at by police and eluded law enforcement for several days, has now been booked into the Utah County Jail. American Fork Police Department said Friday afternoon that it had apprehended Danny Sihalath, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he received during a confrontation with police in a Walmart parking lot.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KSLTV

One critical, two serious after auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City

UPDATE: Brent Weisberg, public information officer for the Salt Lake City Police Department, said a delivery truck hit cars and three pedestrians. One person, later identified as a 66-year-old man, was trapped under a vehicle. After the man was removed, he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

33-year-old victim identified in Draper apartment shooting

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Draper has been identified as police continue to seek the involved suspect. They said 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City was the victim in the homicide. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Police identify man killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday

DRAPER — Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Draper, as 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City. The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 S. State just after 1 a.m., according to Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans. Rowland was deceased...
kslnewsradio.com

Child dies after hit and run in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.

