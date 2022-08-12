Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Police investigate death of a man after being taking into custody
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating the death of a robbery suspect after being placed in custody and sent to the hospital on Sunday. According to Salt Lake City police Stg. Mark Wian, the male suspect, allegedly stole items from a business near 800 South 300 at about 3;15 p.m.
KSLTV
WVC Police search for drive-by shooting suspect, one victim in hospital
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a shooting suspect after hospitalizing a man Sunday afternoon. According to West Valley City police Lt. Jason Vincent, a male victim was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting at 3100 South 4400 West around 12:30 p.m. Police are...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening couple with fake gun at Liberty Park
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Salt Lake City police were dispatch to Liberty Park on a call of a man with a weapon. “Information in the dispatch notes indicated that AP (arrested person) brandished a gun at...
KSLTV
Three men facing disorderly conduct charges after staging a kidnapping for a YouTube video
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Three men were charged with disorderly conduct after staging a kidnapping for their YouTube channel Saturday afternoon. West Jordan Police Sgt Brian Schaff said they received calls of a person being kidnapped and woirried for their well-being around 7000 South between Redwood Road and 2200 West about 3 p.m.
Gephardt Daily
Charging documents reveal more about Utah man who sparked Amber Alert
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details about Danny Earl Sihalath, arrested Friday on six felony charges after an incident Tuesday that also sparked an Amber Alert, cancelled after the 5-year-old boy was found safe. The Aug. 9 incident began when American...
Gephardt Daily
Missing Millcreek man found deceased
MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
KSLTV
SLC Police investigating ‘critical injury’ crash on 400 West
SALT LAKE CITY — The public has been asked to avoid 400 West in Salt Lake City due to a “critical injury” crash. The crash happened at 450 South and 400 West Friday afternoon. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said at least one person...
Body camera video released after woman's death in police custody ruled homicide
Newly released body camera footage shows the interaction between police and a woman who later died in the hospital and whose death has been ruled a homicide.
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police seeking info about missing infant’s whereabouts
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-month-old boy believed to be with his father, who is a suspect in a South Salt Lake homicide and not the child’s legal guardian. According to information released Friday from the South...
KSLTV
Teen vandals destroy koi pond, try to harm fish at Salt Lake City business
SALT LAKE CITY – A plant nursery in Salt Lake City was broken into and vandalized Friday night. For three straight nights, General manager Kathy Harbin said a group of 5 to 6 people broke into Cactus & Tropicals, trashed their koi pond, and terrorized the animals who live at the nursery.
Man struck by pickup truck in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was struck by a pickup truck in South Salt Lake on Saturday, according to police. The South Salt Lake Police Department reports that the accident occurred at 325 West 3400 South. The man was reportedly taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the 33rd […]
Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
KSLTV
BREAKING: Man wanted in AF AMBER Alert now in police custody
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 29-year-old man who was shot at by police and eluded law enforcement for several days, has now been booked into the Utah County Jail. American Fork Police Department said Friday afternoon that it had apprehended Danny Sihalath, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he received during a confrontation with police in a Walmart parking lot.
KSLTV
One critical, two serious after auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City
UPDATE: Brent Weisberg, public information officer for the Salt Lake City Police Department, said a delivery truck hit cars and three pedestrians. One person, later identified as a 66-year-old man, was trapped under a vehicle. After the man was removed, he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according...
kjzz.com
33-year-old victim identified in Draper apartment shooting
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Draper has been identified as police continue to seek the involved suspect. They said 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City was the victim in the homicide. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers...
ksl.com
Police identify man killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday
DRAPER — Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Draper, as 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City. The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 S. State just after 1 a.m., according to Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans. Rowland was deceased...
KUTV
One trapped, critically injured after FedEx driver collides with parked cars in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — At least one person was critically injured after a FedEx driver collided with parked cars and then struck two other pedestrians in Salt Lake City. Officials were waved down by a community member near the area of 450 South 400 West approximately around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when the incident occurred.
kslnewsradio.com
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
One dead, another critical after wrong-way near Tooele
One person is dead, and another is in critical condition, after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police looking for gray or silver vehicle that hit and killed 11-year-old in WVC
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening at 11:40 p.m. According to Roxanne Vainuku with West Valley City Police Department, a woman and her 11-year-old son were coming back from an event and took the bus. On their way from...
