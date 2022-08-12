MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Multiple published reports indicate that former WVU signal caller Jarret Doege has entered the NCAA transfer portal for a third time. Doege started his college career at Bowling Green in 2017 and played two seasons with the Falcons. In 2019, Doege transferred to West Virginia and he played in four games that season. By playing in just four games, he preserved a redshirt season. Doege emerged as the starting quarterback in 2020 and he held the job for two seasons. He left WVU for Western Kentucky in January.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO