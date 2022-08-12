Read full article on original website
Metro News
Town council member faces new charges following CPS visit
WEST UNION, W.Va. — A current member of the West Union Town Council is facing charges following a second Child Protective Services visit to his home within two months. According to the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department, Edward Barker was recently charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.
Metro News
Multiple buildings destroyed in Wheeling fire
WHEELING, W.Va. — Several building were destroyed in a two-alarm fire in East Wheeling Saturday afternoon. According to the Wheeling Fire Department, the original blaze broke out in the 1400 block of Jacobs Street. The flames spread to two other buildings and a structure in an alley. The department...
Metro News
Scam investigation underway in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg are warning the public, specifically older ladies, about a group scam targeting shoppers at the Kroger store on Emily Drive. Reports indicate the group will try to distract a shopper with a question while another member of the group takes the victim’s wallet or purse from a shopping cart.
Metro News
Mountaineers atop Sun Belt preseason poll; Marshall chosen No. 2
Ahead of its first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, West Virginia’s men’s soccer team has been chosen as the league’s preseason favorite. The Mountaineers received five of nine-first place votes and accumulated 75 points to narrowly edge Marshall as the Sun Belt’s top projected team.
Metro News
WVU Foundation reports near record fundraising year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Foundation has achieved another year of over $200 million in donations. In a final report ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year, WVU Foundation executive vice president and chief development officer BJ Davisson announced that they received nearly $214 million in donations. The donations were lower than the record high received in 2021 but is still considered a significant number despite recent economic effects caused by inflation and post-pandemic recovery.
Metro News
‘Heart-to-heart’ with Brown motivated Smith in hopes of expanded role offensively
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over his first two seasons at West Virginia, wide receiver Reese Smith showed flashes that he belonged and could be a steady contributor. Smith’s statistics were nearly identical in 2020 and 2021, when he caught a total of 25 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown, which came last season in a loss at Kansas State.
Metro News
WVU makes advancements in FirstGen efforts
MORGANTOWN, W.Ava. — One year after WVU joined the First Scholars Network the school has earned a national award. The FirstGen Forward award marks the commitment to the success of first-generation students, according to WVU Assistant Provost Dr. Evan Widders. “Recently these efforts were recognized and WVU received a...
Metro News
Former WVU quarterback Jarret Doege returns to transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Multiple published reports indicate that former WVU signal caller Jarret Doege has entered the NCAA transfer portal for a third time. Doege started his college career at Bowling Green in 2017 and played two seasons with the Falcons. In 2019, Doege transferred to West Virginia and he played in four games that season. By playing in just four games, he preserved a redshirt season. Doege emerged as the starting quarterback in 2020 and he held the job for two seasons. He left WVU for Western Kentucky in January.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – School Bells Ringing (Episode 393)
School bells are ringing for the Mountaineer football team. Classes begin this week on the WVU campus, which means preseason practice will move from morning to afternoon sessions. In this episode, the “Guys” focus on the WVU offensive line through the eyes of assistant head coach Matt Moore.
