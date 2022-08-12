HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S) ESPN2 — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team (France), Paris. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland, Group B, Edmonton, Canada. 6 p.m. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO