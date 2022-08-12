ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilburn, GA

11Alive

4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for Clayton County teen

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
RIVERDALE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander captures footage of shots fired in Morningside neighborhood, 2 teens injured

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police say a house party on Middlesex Ave. on Saturday night got out of control. At some point, there was a fight that then led to gunfire. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that they have the video of the chaos that erupted in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood on Saturday night. Detectives say it is a part of their investigation.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
CBS 46

Dispute over ‘mutual female acquaintance’ led to fatal shooting, two arrested

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man Thursday morning in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Homicide Assault detectives...
northgwinnettvoice.com

Woman who reported rape recalls meeting suspect at Buford restaurant

A Georgia State University Campus Police officer has been charged with rape and other offenses in an incident that the alleged female victim said began at a Buford restaurant. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the woman remembers meeting the suspect, 59-year-old Terry Payne of Loganville, on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Boulevard. She told police she remembered having an alcoholic beverage, then nothing else, until waking up in an unfamiliar location with the suspect raping her. Police said the woman was able to get to safety a short time later and went to a local hospital, where Special Victim’s Unit detectives interviewed her.
BUFORD, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
CBS 46

Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teens shot in arms when fight broke out at Atlanta house party, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a northeast Atlanta house party that injured two teenage boys. Police said the shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. on MIddlesex Avenue. Police found two teenagers there with gunshot wounds to their arms. The boys were hospitalized, but police didn't describe...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves caught on camera stealing a van from church in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County Police say a team of thieves targeted a small church and made off with its van. The head pastor of the church said was all caught on camera. The security camera footage from the daycare next to Cornerstone Church of Deliverance shows the bold thieves going right for the church’s white passenger van. They appeared to show up in another white van.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

