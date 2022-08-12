Read full article on original website
4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
Quadruple shooting in Clayton County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and three more are in the hospital after a late night shooting in Clayton County. Clayton County police say they were called to Riverdale Road near Norman Drive in College Park at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night in reference to a person being shot.
Cherokee deputies searching for suspected car thief
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car in Acworth. They say Brian McClure is in possession of a 2007 Toyota Camry that has been reported stolen. The Acworth owners reported the car stolen earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD:...
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for Clayton County teen
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander captures footage of shots fired in Morningside neighborhood, 2 teens injured
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police say a house party on Middlesex Ave. on Saturday night got out of control. At some point, there was a fight that then led to gunfire. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that they have the video of the chaos that erupted in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood on Saturday night. Detectives say it is a part of their investigation.
Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by party-goers, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight. Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Clayton County apartment complex leaves teen dead, 3 people injured
Clayton County police reported that a shooting at an apartment complex left a teen dead and three others injured. One of the men caught in the action and injured spoke out about the moments that occurred.
CBS 46
Dispute over ‘mutual female acquaintance’ led to fatal shooting, two arrested
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man Thursday morning in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Homicide Assault detectives...
Henry County police release photos of armed pizza robber who threatened to kill cashier
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza location. Police say that earlier this week, a man walked into the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Rd. in Stockbridge just before 11 p.m. and demanded money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Woman who reported rape recalls meeting suspect at Buford restaurant
A Georgia State University Campus Police officer has been charged with rape and other offenses in an incident that the alleged female victim said began at a Buford restaurant. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the woman remembers meeting the suspect, 59-year-old Terry Payne of Loganville, on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Boulevard. She told police she remembered having an alcoholic beverage, then nothing else, until waking up in an unfamiliar location with the suspect raping her. Police said the woman was able to get to safety a short time later and went to a local hospital, where Special Victim’s Unit detectives interviewed her.
Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
CBS 46
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
fox5atlanta.com
Teens shot in arms when fight broke out at Atlanta house party, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a northeast Atlanta house party that injured two teenage boys. Police said the shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. on MIddlesex Avenue. Police found two teenagers there with gunshot wounds to their arms. The boys were hospitalized, but police didn't describe...
2 teens dead after apparent murder-suicide in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A 19-year-old woman is dead after police said she was shot and killed on Saturday. Police were called out to Olive Springs Road in Cobb County after the caller said they heard shots fired. Once the officers arrived they found Crystal Mendez shot and killed...
fox5atlanta.com
Cellphone video shows bystanders trying to render aid to Odyssey Lounge shooting victims
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police were busy early Saturday morning investigating two separate crime scenes they say stemmed from the same deadly shooting at Odyssey Lounge in Atlanta. When police got to the lounge around 3:15 a.m., they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim was identified at...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves caught on camera stealing a van from church in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County Police say a team of thieves targeted a small church and made off with its van. The head pastor of the church said was all caught on camera. The security camera footage from the daycare next to Cornerstone Church of Deliverance shows the bold thieves going right for the church’s white passenger van. They appeared to show up in another white van.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of Clayton County murder victim shares message to alleged killer during vigil
HAMPTON, Ga. - A Clayton County family continues to demand answers nearly a week after a 24-year-old man was killed at a house party that ended in gunfire. About 75 friends and family came together on Saturday night to pay tribute to 24-year-old Quintavious Jones after his murder last weekend.
