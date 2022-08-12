ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

CBS 58

Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Local enthusiasts ramp up efforts to aid endangered monarch butterfly

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The beautiful and colorful Monarch Butterfly is known for its incredible and generational migration from Mexico to the Midwest and back. But the species is in a lot of trouble since being added to the list of endangered species this summer. A group of local enthusiasts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield 'Fill the Boat' Food Drive for those 'that need it most'

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Helping those in need stay afloat was the goal of a "Fill the Boat" Food Drive in Brookfield Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14. The fundraiser took place at St. John Vianney Parish, hosted by the Knights of Columbus Holy Spirit Council. The drive featured the council's iconic...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one dead in Oak Creek. According to officials, it happened near the 2200 block of E. College Avenue at 5:58 p.m. today, on Aug. 14. When police and fire crews arrived, the driver of the motorcycle...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Saukville's 'Bluegrass at the Village' fundraiser for Historical Society

SAUKVILLE, Wis. - Several hundred people enjoyed "Bluegrass at the Village" in Saukville Sunday, Aug. 14, put on by the Ozaukee County Historical Society. The fundraiser was held at the Ozaukee County Pioneer Village. Organizers said over the past 15-plus years, the event has grown to be the biggest fundraiser for the Historical Society, entertaining an audience of over 900 each year.
SAUKVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Endangered bee found at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE - A critically endangered species was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo during its annual "Backyard Bumble Bee Count." The rusty patched bumble bee was spotted and documented during the count, which ended on Aug. 1. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fresh, local, plentiful

For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
NEW BERLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Motorcyclist killed in Oak Creek crash

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oak Creek Sunday evening, Aug. 14. It happened around 6 p.m. near College and Pennsylvania. The operator was found dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon 4th annual Jewish Food Festival

MEQUON, Wis. - Monday, Aug. 15 is the second day of the two-day Jewish Food Festival at Mequon's Rotary Park. The annual festival grew out of the "Taste of Kosher" tables that Rabbi Luchins and his wife, Sheina, hosted at grocery stores. People enjoyed traditional foods such as matzah ball...
MEQUON, WI

