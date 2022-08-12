Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
CBS 58
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns
The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival and race returned Saturday, Aug. 13. FOX6 Photojournalist Justin DuBois takes us there.
wpr.org
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
CBS 58
Local enthusiasts ramp up efforts to aid endangered monarch butterfly
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The beautiful and colorful Monarch Butterfly is known for its incredible and generational migration from Mexico to the Midwest and back. But the species is in a lot of trouble since being added to the list of endangered species this summer. A group of local enthusiasts...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Last day of 2022 Wisconsin State Fair: 'This is about memories'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Sunday, Aug. 14 was the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair, the 11 best days of summer. What started as a cool and cloudy August day didn't keep the crowds away. Before the vendors, rides and farmers packed it up for next year, FOX6 found...
CBS 58
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield 'Fill the Boat' Food Drive for those 'that need it most'
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Helping those in need stay afloat was the goal of a "Fill the Boat" Food Drive in Brookfield Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14. The fundraiser took place at St. John Vianney Parish, hosted by the Knights of Columbus Holy Spirit Council. The drive featured the council's iconic...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
CBS 58
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Morning Glory Art Fair in Milwaukee's Deer District
The Morning Glory Art Fair brought fine art, photography, jewelry and more to Milwaukee's Deer District Sunday. Featuring more than 130 artists, it's one of the top art fairs in the Midwest.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
CBS 58
Motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one dead in Oak Creek. According to officials, it happened near the 2200 block of E. College Avenue at 5:58 p.m. today, on Aug. 14. When police and fire crews arrived, the driver of the motorcycle...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Saukville's 'Bluegrass at the Village' fundraiser for Historical Society
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - Several hundred people enjoyed "Bluegrass at the Village" in Saukville Sunday, Aug. 14, put on by the Ozaukee County Historical Society. The fundraiser was held at the Ozaukee County Pioneer Village. Organizers said over the past 15-plus years, the event has grown to be the biggest fundraiser for the Historical Society, entertaining an audience of over 900 each year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Endangered bee found at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE - A critically endangered species was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo during its annual "Backyard Bumble Bee Count." The rusty patched bumble bee was spotted and documented during the count, which ended on Aug. 1. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this...
WISN
Dodge County man helped find photos of troops killed in Vietnam for Wall of Faces
After 21 years, there is now a face to every name of a U.S. service member killed in the Vietnam War. "So, there's 58,281 men and women who are honored by the Wall," said Tim Tetz, of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. For decades, the nonprofit Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fresh, local, plentiful
For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Motorcyclist killed in Oak Creek crash
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oak Creek Sunday evening, Aug. 14. It happened around 6 p.m. near College and Pennsylvania. The operator was found dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Family hosts charity softball game for a deeply personal cause
An annual charity softball game, inspired by a tragedy that is deeply personal, has raised more than $500,000 towards researching a cure for Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon 4th annual Jewish Food Festival
MEQUON, Wis. - Monday, Aug. 15 is the second day of the two-day Jewish Food Festival at Mequon's Rotary Park. The annual festival grew out of the "Taste of Kosher" tables that Rabbi Luchins and his wife, Sheina, hosted at grocery stores. People enjoyed traditional foods such as matzah ball...
