FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man killed outside Milwaukee's Club Timbuktu, 10 years later, no arrests
Abraham Assana was only 52 when he was shot and killed outside Club Timbuktu in June 2012. Police said he was approached by two men who demanded his wallet and shoes. After he took off his shoes, he was shot and killed.
CBS 58
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Hope crash; SUV hits tree
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 12 near Sherman and Hope. A vehicle struck a tree. Police say there were minor injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 shot in parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night. According to a park spokesperson, shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle then immediately drove away. Six Flags security and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Motorcyclist killed in Oak Creek crash
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oak Creek Sunday evening, Aug. 14. It happened around 6 p.m. near College and Pennsylvania. The operator was found dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
CBS 58
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium
The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 79th and Courtland, 'neighbor dispute'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 40, was shot near 79th and Courtland Sunday morning, Aug. 14. Police said this stemmed from a "dispute between neighbors." The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive.
WISN
Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Morning Glory Art Fair in Milwaukee's Deer District
The Morning Glory Art Fair brought fine art, photography, jewelry and more to Milwaukee's Deer District Sunday. Featuring more than 130 artists, it's one of the top art fairs in the Midwest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Six Flags shooting in Gurnee
Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois Sunday night. Six Flags officials said the shooting occurred outside the park.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
WISN
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
Three people were arrested after a chase on I-41 and crash in Milwaukee early Thursday. Officials said the driver reached 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window, later found on the road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee motorcycle crash involving pedestrian; 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash involving a pedestrian near 27th and Howard on the city's south side around 9:30 p.m. Friday, August 12. The driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His passenger, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned
WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
Golf attraction Luxe Golf Bays opens at Ballpark Commons in Franklin
Luxe Golf Bays, a high-tech driving range and beer garden, is officially open at Ballpark Commons in Franklin.
spectrumnews1.com
Volunteers repair dozens of homes for free in Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood at Block Build MKE
MILWAUKEE — More than 500 volunteers joined this year’s Block Build MKE to fix up homes, for free, in a Milwaukee neighborhood. Block Build MKE is an annual event hosted by Revitalize Milwaukee. Over the course of a weekend, volunteers and corporations work on repairs and beautification updates for homeowners who are low-income elderly, veterans, and/or those living with a disability.
