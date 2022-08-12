ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, WI

CBS 58

Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Hope crash; SUV hits tree

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 12 near Sherman and Hope. A vehicle struck a tree. Police say there were minor injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 shot in parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night. According to a park spokesperson, shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle then immediately drove away. Six Flags security and...
GURNEE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Motorcyclist killed in Oak Creek crash

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oak Creek Sunday evening, Aug. 14. It happened around 6 p.m. near College and Pennsylvania. The operator was found dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Kevin Alexander

Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium

The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Six Flags shooting in Gurnee

Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois Sunday night. Six Flags officials said the shooting occurred outside the park.
GURNEE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage

MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee motorcycle crash involving pedestrian; 3 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash involving a pedestrian near 27th and Howard on the city's south side around 9:30 p.m. Friday, August 12. The driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His passenger, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned

WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers repair dozens of homes for free in Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood at Block Build MKE

MILWAUKEE — More than 500 volunteers joined this year’s Block Build MKE to fix up homes, for free, in a Milwaukee neighborhood. Block Build MKE is an annual event hosted by Revitalize Milwaukee. Over the course of a weekend, volunteers and corporations work on repairs and beautification updates for homeowners who are low-income elderly, veterans, and/or those living with a disability.
MILWAUKEE, WI

