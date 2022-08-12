Read full article on original website
Milwaukee woman shot near 79th and Courtland, 'neighbor dispute'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 40, was shot near 79th and Courtland Sunday morning, Aug. 14. Police said this stemmed from a "dispute between neighbors." The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive.
Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
Man killed outside Milwaukee's Club Timbuktu, 10 years later, no arrests
Abraham Assana was only 52 when he was shot and killed outside Club Timbuktu in June 2012. Police said he was approached by two men who demanded his wallet and shoes. After he took off his shoes, he was shot and killed.
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
Milwaukee shootings: 5 incidents leave 6 injured
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 13. Six people were wounded in the shootings. 40th and Villard. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 12:40 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive,...
Six people shot in separate incidents overnight
MPD said it's investigating several shootings that happened overnight. A total of six people were shot in five separate incidents, spanning from 10:50 p.m. until 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Friday, Aug. 12. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed at Northridge Lakes, just northeast of 76th and Brown Deer, around 9 a.m. Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument, but it remains under investigation.
Milwaukee motorcycle crash involving pedestrian; 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash involving a pedestrian near 27th and Howard on the city's south side around 9:30 p.m. Friday, August 12. The driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His passenger, a...
Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
WATCH moments before police shot a man on Milwaukee's southside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police shot and wounded a man following a foot chase Thursday night after they say he was spotted with a gun in his waistband. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said on the scene near South 19th Street and Greenfield Avenue, the chase started after patrol officers spotted the 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a hand-to-hand drug transaction.
Motorcyclist killed in Oak Creek crash
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oak Creek Sunday evening, Aug. 14. It happened around 6 p.m. near College and Pennsylvania. The operator was found dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
20th and Layton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Thursday night, Aug. 11. Police said the victim, 18, was shot near 20th and Layton around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation, and police...
Milwaukee drainage tunnel drownings, fencing installation planned
More than four miles of fencing will go up Monday along the concrete-lined Milwaukee drainage tunnels near 27th and Loomis, where a 10-year-old boy, his father and a neighbor drowned in June. The boy went after a soccer ball and was swept away by the raging water.
Six Flags shooting in Gurnee
Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois Sunday night. Six Flags officials said the shooting occurred outside the park.
Milwaukee woman shot and killed, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night. Police said a 50-year-old woman was shot near 26th Street and Kilbourn Avenue just before 11 p.m. Iris Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man...
Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
Driver struck Milwaukee bicyclist, life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when a driver hit the cyclist in Milwaukee near 16th and Clybourn Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. According to police, a bicyclist was traveling southbound on N. 16th Street and collided with a vehicle that had the green...
